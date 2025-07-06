Delta State: Two Corps members, 3 naval personnel, 1 civilian die in navy gunboat mishap

File image for illustration

By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri, Delta State – A tragic incident has rocked the Nigerian Navy and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) community as six persons – including two corps members, three naval personnel, and a civilian – lost their lives in a Navy gunboat mishap on Thursday around the Escravos waterway in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.

As of press time, three persons – two naval personnel and a corps member – were still missing, with search and rescue operations ongoing.

The ill-fated incident occurred just hours after the Navy had conducted a medical outreach in Okerenkoko, a riverine community in the same LGA. Many of the victims were reported to have attended the outreach earlier in the day.

According to a trending naval signal and official statement, the boat – NNS Delta Epenal gunboat DE 24 – was carrying 15 people: nine naval personnel and six civilians. The vessel was en route to Arunton community, where the occupants were lodged, when the mishap occurred shortly after 7:00 p.m. near a Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) facility.

The statement read:

“NNS Delta Epenal gunboat DE 24 capsized at POS LAR 05, 36.408 N in front of Chevron Nigeria Limited. The gunboat was conveying 15 persons – nine personnel and six civilians – from Forward Operating Base (FOB) Escravos to their hotel accommodation in Arunton community before the incident occurred.”

Thanks to the swift action of a Navy-led search and rescue team, seven naval personnel and five civilians were rescued and immediately taken to the CNL medical facility for treatment. Sadly, three naval personnel and three civilians were later confirmed dead by the attending Chief Medical Officer.

Confirmed Dead:

Cdr JO Eidangbe – Naval Commander

PO Abolarinwa – Petty Officer

OS Tena – Ordinary Seaman

Miss Chineye – Corps Member

Miss Dorcas – Corps Member

Master Destiny – Civilian boat driver

Still Missing:

Lt DK Nehemiah – Naval Officer

SLT Keala – Sub-Lieutenant

Miss Uche – Corps Member

The cause of the incident remains unclear, sparking various speculations and concern from security observers and the public.

A security analyst who preferred anonymity remarked:

“It is rare for a Navy gunboat to capsize, especially one not reportedly overloaded. I suspect it may have hit a submerged object. I hope a detailed investigation and statement will clarify what happened.”

The tragic event has continued to draw mixed reactions across Delta State and the broader public, with calls for a transparent investigation into the cause of the mishap and renewed scrutiny on safety protocols during naval operations in riverine communities.

Efforts to recover the remaining three missing persons are still underway at the time of this report.