Delta community Chair, Arieja hails Orodje of Okpe on 19th coronation anniversary

By Paul Olayemi

SAPELE—The Chairman of Otonyasere in Sapele community, in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State, Okakuro Austin Arieja, has felicitated with His Royal Majesty, Major General Felix Mujakperuo (Rtd), Orhue I, the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, on the occasion of the 19th anniversary of his ascension to the ancient Okpe throne.

In a congratulatory statement issued on Monday, Arieja described the reign of the Orodje as one that has brought peace, unity, and pride to the Okpe people, noting that his leadership remains a beacon of hope and direction in Delta State and beyond.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to His Royal Majesty, Orhue I, the Orodje of Okpe, as he marks 19 glorious years on the throne,” Arieja said. “His reign has been a blessing to the Okpe people and a model of purposeful traditional leadership.”

He praised the royal father for his sterling qualities of discipline, humility, and wisdom, which he said were clearly reflective of his distinguished military background and his unwavering commitment to the well-being of the Okpe people.

“The Orodje remains a symbol of peace, wisdom, and unity. He has led the Okpe Kingdom with uncommon discipline, humility, and foresight—traits that reflect his noble military background and deep-rooted love for his people,” Arieja added.

Arieja noted that under Orhue I’s reign, the Okpe Kingdom has witnessed a revival of its cultural heritage, the strengthening of traditional institutions, and enhanced unity among indigenes both at home and abroad.

“In these 19 years, His Majesty has brought tremendous honour to the Okpe nation. From cultural revival to promoting communal harmony, his reign has elevated Okpe’s place in Delta State and Nigeria at large,” he said.

The Otonyasere Chairman, who is also APC chieftain called on the younger generation of Okpe indigenes to emulate the values demonstrated by the Orodje and play active roles in sustaining the kingdom’s development and unity.

“As a leader, I urge all sons and daughters of Okpe to continue supporting our monarch in his mission to preserve the values and legacy of our great kingdom,” Arieja stated. “The younger generation must learn from his exemplary leadership.”

He concluded the message with prayers for continued health, wisdom, and longevity for the monarch, noting that the Orodje’s reign remains a source of pride and strength for the people of Okpe.

“We celebrate this great milestone with prayers for good health, divine wisdom, and continued peace under His Majesty’s reign,” Arieja declared. “Long live the Orodje of Okpe!”

The 19th coronation anniversary of the Orodje has attracted goodwill messages from traditional rulers, political leaders, and Okpe sons and daughters, all of whom continue to applaud his leadership and vision for the kingdom.