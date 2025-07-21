Delta chieftain urges NNPCL, FG to renew Tantita’s pipeline surveillance contract

Security expert and Niger Delta advocate, Dr. Johnson Agagbo, has called on President Bola Tinubu, the National Security Adviser, and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to renew and expand the pipeline surveillance contract awarded to Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited.

In a statement on Monday, July 21, 2025, Agagbo said the surveillance deal has significantly boosted oil production, curbed crude theft, and created jobs across the Niger Delta. “Since Tantita took over, Nigeria’s daily crude output has risen by over 300,000 barrels,” he noted, referencing figures from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission.

Agagbo, who hails from Ekpan in Delta State, warned against attempts to end the contract, calling such moves “divisive” and a threat to national security. “You don’t change a winning team,” he said, urging stakeholders to support what he described as one of the most effective security strategies in the oil sector.

He also commended Tantita’s use of drone surveillance and real-time intelligence, saying the company’s technology-driven approach has set a new standard. “They’ve moved beyond outdated tactics, using UAVs and live data to secure critical infrastructure,” he said.

Criticizing individuals and groups seeking to take over the contract, Agagbo said many lack the expertise or commitment needed for such a complex operation. “Their interest is financial, not national,” he warned.

Agagbo further highlighted the contract’s social impact, especially on youth empowerment. “No other firm engages as many young people across ethnic lines. Thousands now have legitimate jobs that pull them away from crime,” he said.

He stressed that scrapping the contract would create security gaps in oil-producing states including Delta, Ondo, Imo, Rivers, and parts of Bayelsa, where Tantita has been recognized for strong performance.

Calling for united support, Agagbo urged traditional rulers, political leaders, civil society groups, and youth organizations in the region to back the push for contract renewal. “This is about more than surveillance—it’s about safeguarding Nigeria’s economic future,” he concluded.

Dr. Johnson Agagbo is a fellow of the Institute of Security, Nigeria.