Delta 2027: The relevance of other APC contestants

By Collins Adaka



The re-entry of Chief Ovedje Great Ogboru into the political family of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State recently was greeted with a lot of jubilation and anticipation. It was indeed, a step in the right direction, or so it seemed.



Before this time, His Excellency, Rt Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State was still in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. Although, there were rumours of his defection then, but he came out publicly to vehemently deny such rumours. Now that the die is cast, the chicken has come home to roast.



Now, that the Governor had defected to the APC and had automatically assumed the leadership of the party in Delta State, what becomes of the gubernatorial ambitions of the likes of Ogboru, Omo-Agege and host of others, if any? Would the selection process to choose the candidate of the party for the 2027 governorship elections be thrown open? Or would the governor be automatically and unanimously chosen to be the flag bearer?



The expected intrigues that would play out in this scenario would be keenly watched by Deltans and other numerous Nigerians.



With the advent of the 4th republic, Delta State had always been a PDP controlled state and stronghold. Governor Sheriff Oborevwori won his gubernatorial elections under the banner of the PDP. So, what must have fuelled his defection to the APC? The gale of defections is making a mockery of our democracy and our constitution. That the governors defecting to the party that contested against them and lost the election shows lack of integrity and desperation, either for a second term or fear of prosecution by the EFCC. There could be good reasons for someone to decide to leave one political party to join another, but when it is based on self-serving and unprincipled political reasons such as joining a ruling party to escape accountability for corruption or other official malfeasance, as we have witnessed in many cases in Nigeria, then the person should vacate the seat. It is also important to ask: What is fueling this wave of defections to the APC? Is it ideological conviction or fear of political marginalization in a system that too often conflates power with access to basic governance structure?



Why Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s decision to defect to the APC may have been driven by political uncertainty, fear, and self interest, it does not reflect the collective will of PDP loyalists and the broader Delta populace who remain committed to the ideals and vision of the party (PDP).



It will interest you to observe that the grassroot members, stakeholders and the ordinary people of Delta State are clearly uncomfortable with the sudden shift. The PDP has been their political home and trusted platform for development over the years since 1999 till date.



However, political defections in Nigeria have been a recurring phenomenon, reflecting a relentless pursuit of power or principled ideology. Without a strong political ideology, individuals frequently shift between parties undermining political stability. But a genuine political ideology will discourage such movement as one would not abandon an ideological commitment for another party with differing principles.



It is essential for all Nigerians to reflect on how to establish a political system based on clear ideologies, as this is fundamental for achieving good governance. Why morality may be law, it should guide political conduct. As the political landscape evolves, let us not forget that true leadership demands more than mere powers. It demands honour and responsibility to the people served.



Potential changes could include stricter penalties for elected officials who defect without resigning, as well as measures to ensure that party loyalty is respected. Only through a collective commitment to these ideals can the nation hope to achieve a brighter political future, one where the interests of the people take precedence over the ambitions of individual politicians.



Notwithstanding all these, Chief Ogboru will excel in whatever position he finds himself because this is his time and no man borne of a human flesh can stop him. This time around he is bringing into Delta politics the ideals of industrialization and manufacturing for which the state is never known for.



Nothing in this world can take the place of persistence and determination. He is a lion hearted human being and his sole passion to see the downtrodden elevated knows no bounds. To him, Delta State shall be a citadel of modernity, a cynosure of the nation and the rule of law shall be a compass. He knows the standard height he wants to lift the state to. Chief Ogboru bemoans the attendant rising unemployment of youths in the state and its consequent restiveness, this would be drastically reduced to its barest minimum or eradicated totally.



He sees a Delta State becoming the Eldorado amongst comity of states in Nigeria. It is often said that great people are just ordinary people with an extraordinary amount of determination.



Chief Ovedje Great Ogboru has been known as a business manager, an administrator and a very successful industrialist in this era where many businesses are going down the drain. And so, for his creativity and innovation, if he clinches the gubernatorial ticket of the APC in Delta State, then know for sure that Delta is on the move again, this time for an unprecedented greatness, because he has the business acumen, experience and needed essential contacts to create wealth thereby building a new Delta.



If Chief Ovedje Great Ogboru’s only crime all these years is to make Delta State an apogee amongst the comity of states in the country, so be it. God willing, the die is cast.

*Adaka lives in Port Harcourt.