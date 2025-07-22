Lee Kuan Yew and Peter Obi.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has strongly criticised a Twitter post likening Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi to the late Singaporean statesman, Lee Kuan Yew.

The post in question was made by Alex Onyia, an education influencer on X formerly Twitter, who wrote, “Peter Obi is like Lee Kwan Yu of Singapore. Leaders like him come once in a generation.”

Onyia’s post drew wide attention on social media, with many supporters of Obi echoing the sentiment.

However, Onanuga, replying to the post in the comment section, dismissed the comparison as absurd and offensive to Nigerians.

I find posts like Onyia’s very amusing. He is possibly posting for some idiots to gobble everything he says. How can anyone in his right senses compare Peter Obi with the late Singaporean leader, Lee Kuan Yew, a name Onyia misspelt?. We have a proverb in Yoruba: If a man wants to… — Bayo Onanuga (@aonanuga1956) July 21, 2025

“I find posts like Onyia’s very amusing,” he began. “He is possibly posting for some idiots to gobble everything he says. How can anyone in his right senses compare Peter Obi with the late Singaporean leader, Lee Kuan Yew, a name Onyia misspelt?”

Onanuga went on to argue that Peter Obi’s record as governor of Anambra State fell far short of visionary leadership.

“Peter Obi was not an exemplary governor of Anambra. He didn’t show any vision of development. He did not build a classroom, as has been said irrefutably. Indeed, he left Awka, the capital, worse than he met it,” Onanuga claimed.

Citing a Yoruba proverb, he added: “If a man wants to be sharp and bright, he shows the traits in infancy.” He then urged Onyia to “delete your egregious joke. You have insulted Nigerians.”

Lee Kuan Yew was the founding Prime Minister of Singapore, serving from 1959 to 1990. Widely credited with transforming the Southeast Asian nation from a struggling former British colony into one of the world’s most prosperous and efficient states.

Lee is often cited as a model of visionary, incorruptible, and effective governance. His leadership is noted for its emphasis on meritocracy, rule of law, economic planning, and social discipline.

Vanguard News