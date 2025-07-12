Delayed materials, mixed turnout mark Lagos LG elections in Isolo, Yaba, Isheri Osun

By Chioma Obinna, Ebunoluwa Sessou & Dickson Omobola

LAGOS — The Lagos State Local Government elections witnessed a mixed start across various polling units on Saturday, with some areas experiencing early commencement of voting, while others were hampered by late arrival of officials and election materials.

At Ward C, Polling Unit 114 in Isheri Osun, voting was delayed due to a mix-up in election materials. As of 10:00 a.m., voters and party agents remained stranded, awaiting the correct materials to begin the process.

Meanwhile, in Yaba, voting commenced as early as 9:00 a.m. at Polling Unit 002, Ward C, where Hon. Adebola Shabi, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, is expected to cast his vote. The polling unit witnessed an orderly atmosphere with voters turning out to perform their civic duty.

However, several polling units in Isolo, under Ward F3, experienced significant delays. As of 9:55 a.m., voting materials and LASIEC officials were yet to arrive at Polling Unit 35, Apena, as well as Polling Units 34, 36, and 37, all located on Nwachukwu Drive, Olusesi area of Okota.

A better development was recorded at Polling Unit 001, Ward D, located at 62 Isolo Road, Ijegun, where officials from the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) and election materials arrived at 10:03 a.m., and voting preparations were immediately set in motion.

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission had earlier promised a smooth, fair, and timely election exercise across the state’s 13,325 polling units, with voting scheduled between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Despite these assurances, reports of delays and logistical issues continue to emerge from several parts of the state, underscoring the need for improved coordination in future elections.

As the election progresses, residents and observers are keeping watch to ensure transparency, peaceful conduct, and adherence to electoral guidelines across the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas in Lagos.