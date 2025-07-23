Defection: We’re not for sale, Osun lawmakers declare

Speaker, Osun House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun

…says Governor Adeleke re-election sacrosanct

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Members of the Osun State House of Assembly have dispelled the rumour that some of them have concluded plans to join the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

There were insinuations that the nine lawmakers from the Ife/Ijesa Senatorial District would join their federal counterparts to leave the PDP for the APC.

Speaking with newsmen at the parliamentary session in the Assembly complex, the Speaker, Hon. Adewale Egbedun, said the 25 PDP lawmakers are not for sale and stand with Governor Ademola Adeleke.

His words, “We the Honourable Members are men of honour. We are not for sale. We are not moved by noise or pressure. We hold the mandate of our people, and we intend to keep that trust with dignity, loyalty, and a clear conscience.

“The 25 honourable members of the Osun State House of Assembly elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party are united, loyal, and fully committed to the government of Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke and to the party that brought us here, which is the PDP.

“There is no division in this House. There is no defection. There is no crisis. The rumours flying around are simply rumours. And we are not in the business of chasing shadows.”

Fielding questions from newsmen, the lawmaker representing Obokun State Constituency, Mr. Adewumi Adeyemi, also said the federal lawmakers from the district have their reasons for leaving the party and quickly added that the nine lawmakers from the area remain intact in the PDP and with Governor Adeleke.

Also, Fatunmise Olumide from the Ife-East State Constituency stressed that the resolution the lawmakers passed is to ensure that Governor Adeleke is re-elected for another term in office again in 2026.

“We are not just passing a vote of confidence on the governor; we are assuring the public of our commitments towards ensuring his re-election irrespective of the action of federal lawmakers from our areas,” he added.