Deeper Life seeks ‘commensurate’ compensation, protection after demolished building

The Deeper Life Bible Church has sought what it called a commensurate compensation for demolition of its church building on 36 Aina St., Lawanson, Surulere, Lagos State.

The church also seeks protection of its members while carrying out lawful activities on the land pending when the demolition case would be resolved.

Mr Taiwo Kupolati, the spokesperson for the church, made this known on Friday in an interview with newsmen in Lagos.

Kupolati said that the church building was pulled down on May 27 by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

” Our members are raising questions on the legality of the action.

“For commensurate compensation to be made, the church wants proper valuation of the property,” he said.

The spokesperson said that the church rejected a ₦10 million compensation earlier given to it by the Surulere Local Government.

“Alternatively, the church demands that it should be relocated to another land within the vicinity to enable its members to continue their worship,” he said.

He said that the church had reported the case to the acting inspector-general of police in charge of Zone Two of the Nigeria Police Force, seeking protection of its members from harassment or intimidation while worshipping on the land pending resolution of the case.

Kupolati said that as a peaceful organisation, the church chose the legal route to settling the matter.

“We were told that LASBCA acted on its own. but we know the local government had earlier indicated interest in the land.”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner for Information, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, has said that the state government had no issues with the church and had no hand in the demolition.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration has always promoted fairness. We hold Deeper Life Church in high regard. The state government did not order the demolition,” he said.

According to him, the demolition was a local government matter.

“We have begun talks with representatives of the church. The governor’s Special Adviser on Religious Matters (Christian) is engaging with them,” the commissioner said.