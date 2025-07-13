Declare state of emergency in sport sector, Ondo SWAN tells Aiyedatiwa

Aiyedatiwa

—- Decries neglect of stadium, wants quick fix

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Members of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Ondo State chapter, have asked governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to declare a state of emergency in the sports sector in the state.

They decried the deteriorating state of sporting facilities across the state, particularly the abandonment of the ongoing renovation of the Akure Township Stadium.

In a communique issued and signed by the Chairman and Secretary of drafting committee respectively, Mr. Tosin Ajuwon and Olabisi Longe, they expressed worry over the deplorable state of the only functional stadium in the state.

They called for the revitalization of the state’s sporting infrastructure

The association expressed disappointment at the slow pace or complete halt of work on key areas such as the main pitch and essential amenities.

“SWAN called on Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to personally visit the Akure Sports Complex to assess the level of deterioration and take decisive steps toward reviving the stadium and other critical infrastructure necessary for sports development.

They also. called for the resumption of construction on the abandoned new stadium at Araromi, Akure, lamenting that Ondo State still lacks a functional, state-owned stadium since its creation.

While expressing grave concerns over the dilapidated condition of the Akure Township Stadium, they noted that the development has forced state football teams, the Sunshine Stars FC and Sunshine Queens, to play their home matches outside Ondo State.

They attributed the situation as a major factor in the relegation of Sunshine Stars FC from Nigeria’s top football league, and highlighted the need for competent and passionate individuals to be appointed into strategic positions within the Ministry of Sports, the Ondo State Football Agency, and the State Sports Council to ensure proper management and resource allocation.

The Sports writers, however lauded the Ondo State Government, led by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, for its support and sponsorship of athletes to the 22nd National Sports Festival recently held in Ogun State, but expressed disappointment with the state’s overall performance at the games.

They urged the state government to ensure early and comprehensive preparations for the 23rd edition of the festival, billed for Enugu State in 2026.

The association applauded Ondo athletes for their resilience and medal-winning efforts, describing them as worthy ambassadors who defied odds to bring pride to the state.

Coaches and sports officials were also recognized for their relentless commitment, despite limited facilities and inadequate equipment.

The communique said that the “Congress echoed the frustrations of sports enthusiasts in the state who are disheartened by the stadium’s deterioration and urged Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to personally visit the Ondo State Sports Complex, Akure, to assess the situation firsthand and ensure a genuine commitment to revitalizing the state’s sporting infrastructure.

“The association called on the state government to resume construction work on the abandoned new stadium at Araromi in Akure without further delay as the state since creation could not boast of a state-owned stadium.

“Congress called on the governor to appoint passionate and capable individuals to key positions, including the Ministry of Sports, Ondo State Football Agency, and the State Sports Council, to ensure efficient management and proper utilization of resources toward sustainable sports development.

“Congress urged the chairmen of all 18 local government areas in Ondo State to prioritize and invest in grassroots sports development by organizing community-based competitions.

“It also recommended partnerships with SWAN for technical guidance and advocated for stringent disciplinary measures against officials involved in corrupt or unethical practices”