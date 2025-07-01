Day 4: Motorists lament as Lagos begins 101-Day Ogudu-Ifako bridge repairs

File: Gridlock

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Motorists plying the Ogudu-Ifako Bridge along the Alapere-Oworonsoki axis of Lagos State have continued to decry severe traffic gridlock, now in its fourth day, following the commencement of the bridge’s 101-day rehabilitation project.

The bridge, which connects key corridors of the Lagos metropolis, is undergoing critical reconstruction and structural reinforcement aimed at ensuring long-term stability, durability, and optimal operational functionality.

The repair work, which began on Saturday, June 28, 2025, is scheduled to conclude on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. It will be executed in eight phases over 110 days, though the State Government maintains that the main repairs will span 101 days.

According to Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the first four phases—targeting the Ogudu/Ifako Bridge inbound Alapere—will run from June 28 to August 16, 2025 (50 days), while the final four phases—covering inbound Oworonsoki—will take place between August 16 and October 5, 2025 (51 days).

On Tuesday, Day 4 of the project, commuters experienced long queues stretching from the Oshodi-Oworonsoki axis inward Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, despite earlier travel advisories and diversion plans issued by the state government.

While urging road users to make use of designated alternative routes, Osiyemi emphasized that a partial closure of the bridge (50 meters before and after each repair point) is necessary for safety and efficiency.

Phase 1:

Motorists from Iyana Oworo are advised to use Gbagada to connect Anthony and access Ikorodu Road for onward movement.

Phase 2:

Motorists from Eko Bridge should use Funsho Williams Avenue to connect to Ikorodu Road.

One lane will remain open near each work area to allow limited traffic flow.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has intensified its presence along the affected routes. The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa, said the authority has deployed additional officers to key junctions and congestion-prone areas.

“This tactical deployment is aimed at ensuring free vehicular movement, mitigating congestion, and minimizing disruption throughout the rehabilitation period,” Giwa noted.

He added that despite the closure, traffic flow beyond the Ifako axis remains relatively smooth due to LASTMA’s effective coordination.

While thanking the public for their patience and cooperation, Giwa urged all road users to obey traffic signage and LASTMA directives. He warned against any behavior—by commercial or private drivers—that could obstruct the project or worsen the traffic situation.

Describing the rehabilitation as a “strategic infrastructural investment,” he reiterated its importance in boosting commuter safety and enhancing sustainable urban mobility.

Motorists are encouraged to report traffic-related issues to LASTMA via its toll-free hotline: 0800 005 27862.