Datari Ladejo: From Lagos to Jo’burg, double awards for Under-40 CEO

Datari Ladejo

By Tunde Oso

For Datari Ladejo, June was a month to cherish. From Abuja, the Nigerian capital to Johannesburg, the burstling economic capital of South Africa, Datari cleared two awards that situate the work she does and the passion she brings to what she does in context.

In Abuja she was honoured as Nigeria’s Most Notable Female Advocate. The award, conferred by the Nigeria Peace Advocate Network, highlights her remarkable contributions to legal advocacy, digital transformation, and humanitarian leadership—setting her apart as a beacon of inspiration across the African continent.

It was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja, attended by high-profile dignitaries and policy influencers.

The second event, hosted by Mayorkings Charity Foundation in South Africa was held to celebrate Africa’s Under-40 CEOs who have distinguished themselves in their various corporations.

Held at Johannesburg’s Sandton Convention Centre from June 26 to June 30 it was the 3rd edition of the prestigious Africa’s Under 40 CEOs Award and Summit.

In the letter announcing Ladejo’s nomination and invitation to the Johannesburg event, Dr Temisan O. Louis, President/Founder, Mayorkings Agency, said the individuals considered for the honour “have demonstrated noteworthy accomplishments in various industries.Their commitment to business growth, development, professional excellence, community service, and philanthropy sets them apart as dynamic contributors to the African business landscape.”

In her speech at the Lagos event, Ambassador Ladejo urged Nigerian and African women to “trust in their ability and vision,” assuring them that with God, success is achievable—even in the most difficult circumstances.

She expressed appreciation to the organisers for acknowledging her commitment to human development and promised to continue upholding integrity, leadership, and service excellence in all her endeavours.

“This recognition affirms that every effort to transform lives matters. I am deeply honoured and remain committed to using every platform I have to champion equity, empowerment, and opportunity —especially for women and youth,” she said.

Speaking with journalists after the award presentation, Ambassador Datari Ladejo shared a profound message of purpose and resilience, stating that “everybody has what he or she is called to do.” She said no matter one’s current path, it is never too late to change direction and pursue a meaningful calling. Drawing from her own journey—transitioning from a successful legal career into the dynamic world of digital innovation and humanitarian service—she encouraged others to remain open to growth and reinvention. Her words serve as a powerful reminder that with vision, courage, and faith, it is possible to redefine one’s story at any stage of life.

With qualifications that span continents, Datari Ladejo’s legal foundation is both rigorous and relevant. She holds an LL.B from the University of Staffordshire, a BL from the Nigerian Law School, and an LL.M in Dispute Resolution in International and Economic Law from the University of London Institute in Paris. These credentials have equipped her to operate confidently at the intersection of international law, economic policy, and social reform.

Her legal work extends far beyond traditional practice. Whether offering regulatory counsel to multinational firms or contributing to global legal think tanks, Ladejo consistently brings clarity and purpose to complex policy issues.

A Fruitful Journey from Law into Digital Innovation

Ambassador Datari Ladejo’s foray into the world of digital innovation was not a sudden shift—it was a deeply personal, purpose-driven journey marked by courage, learning, and transformation. Having established herself firmly within the legal profession, with degrees and distinctions across prestigious institutions in the UK, Nigeria, and France, many expected her to remain on the traditional path of law practice and policy consulting.

But Datari saw something more—an emerging digital world brimming with untapped potential, especially for women and youth across Africa. With clarity of vision and an entrepreneurial spark, she made the bold decision to pivot from conventional law into the fast-evolving digital economy. It was a leap that many would have hesitated to take, but one that she embraced with fierce determination and faith.

Driven by the desire to create solutions, not just arguments, she immersed herself in digital transformation strategies, technology trends, and the powerful intersection between branding, communication, and social impact. She quickly recognised that digital literacy was not just a skill—it was a lifeline for emerging economies and marginalised communities.

Her journey bore fruit in powerful ways. Through the founding of Fernhill Digital Group, she built a consultancy that doesn’t just offer digital services—it reimagines how African businesses can evolve, grow, and compete globally. She didn’t stop there. With Evergreen Curators, she created a platform that fuses creativity with technology to help brands craft meaningful narratives in a saturated world.

But perhaps most impactful was her decision to create Digital Women Africa—a platform born out of her own experience navigating the tech space as a woman. She knew firsthand the barriers, the biases, and the lack of representation. Instead of waiting for the system to change, she began building her own ecosystem—one that trains, mentors, and uplifts African women to become not just participants but leaders in the digital space.

Internationally, Ladejo stands tall. She is a prominent member of the Women Executives group within the Forbes Agency Council, and currently the only Nigerian woman holding this seat. Through her involvement, she influences global conversations on digital communications, innovation, and female leadership. Her insights have been published on Forbes.com, BusinessDay, and other influential platforms.

Vanguard News