Dantata’s burial delayed due to late arrival of body in Madinah — FG

…FG delegation visits Dantata family in Madinah ahead burial

..His death a monumental loss to north, Nigeria — NEF

By Joseph Erunke & Gabriel Ewepu

The burial of Nigeria’s business mogul, Aminu Dantata, who died on Saturday in the United Arab Emirates has been delayed due to the late arrival of his body in Madinah.

Recall that the body of Dantata, who died on Saturday, in the United Arab Emirates, was billed for burial in Madinah, yesterday.

Meanwhile, a delegation from the Federal Government has visited the Dantata family in the holy city of Madinah, Saudi Arabia, to offer condolences and participate in funeral rites for the late elder statesman and business icon, Alhaji Aminu Dantata.

This came as Northern Elders Forum, NEF, expressed pain and mourned the demise Alhaji Dantata, saying his departure from the world is a monumental loss to the north and Nigeria as a whole.

But the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, told the BBC, yesterday, that the funeral of the deceased had been postponed due to the late arrival of the body in Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

He explained that once the required documents are completed, the body will be transported from the UAE to Saudi Arabia.

He said: “There are regulations set by the Saudi government on how to bring a body for burial in the country, so now the paperwork is being filled out between the Saudi government and the family of the deceased.”

The minister explained that the Nigerian embassy in Saudi Arabia and the deceased family have already finished funeral arrangements, awaiting the arrival of the body.

FG delegation visits Dantata family in Madinah ahead burial

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris in a statement by his Special Assistant (Media), Rabiu Ibrahim, yesterday, said: “The delegation, which departed Nigeria late Sunday and arrived in Madinah early Monday, was led by the Minister of Defence and former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar. He was accompanied by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris and Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Yusuf Ata.

“Also part of the delegation were prominent Islamic clerics, including Dr. Bashir Umar, Sheikh Aminu Daurawa, and Khalifa Abdullahi Muhammad, the Imam of Dantata Mosque in Abuja.

“The delegation was received by Alhaji Mustapha Junaid and other family members, including the deceased’s wives, children and grandchildren, who expressed appreciation for the government’s condolence visit.

“The Minister of Defence, Alhaji Abubakar, delivered President Bola Tinubu’s message of condolence. The demise of Baba Aminu deeply touches President Tinubu. He prays that Allah grants him Aljannah Firdaus and gives the entire family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.’

“The Nigerian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ambassador Ibrahim Moddibbo, Consular-General, Ambassador Muazam Ibrahim Nayaya, Defence Attaché, Major General Adamu Hassan, were also part of the delegation.

“Islamic clerics offered prayers for the late Alhaji Aminu Dantata.”

His death a monumental loss to north, Nigeria — NEF

In a statement by its spokesperson, Prof. Abubakar Jiddere, NEF eulogized the life and times of Dantata, saying he was a pillar of Nigeria’s anti-colonial struggle and a committed advocate for the nation’s independence, unity, and economic development.

The statement read: “We received with deep sorrow and profound sense of loss the news of the passing of a towering figure in our nation’s history, Alhaji Dantata.

“Alhaji Dantata was not only a highly respected elder statesman, philanthropist, and renowned entrepreneur, he was a pillar of Nigeria’s anti-colonial struggle and a steadfast advocate for the nation’s independence.

“His lifelong commitment to democratic ideals, economic empowerment, and the unity and progress of Northern Nigeria leaves behind a legacy that few can match.”

“His departure is a heartbreaking and monumental loss not just to Northern Nigeria but to the entire country. He was a beacon of wisdom, compassion, and service; a man whose life’s work positively impacted countless lives and helped shape the socio-political and economic landscape of our nation.

“We pray that the Almighty Allah, in His infinite mercy, forgives his shortcomings, accepts his noble deeds, and grants him the highest place in Jannatul Firdaus.”