Dantata, a man of immense personality, integrity — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu in Kano State.

President Bola Tinubu has described the late business mogul, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, as a man of immense personality, integrity, and honesty.

Tinubu stated this on Friday in Kano when he visited the residence of the deceased to condole with his family.

He said Dantata’s contributions to Nigeria’s economic development and philanthropic efforts had left an indelible mark on the nation.

“He was a man of immense personality, honesty, philanthropy and integrity, who devoted his life to the service of humanity and the upliftment of the less privileged,” Tinubu said.

The president said he was in Kano to condole with the family and the entire people of the state.

“I thank you all for showing up gracefully and honourably to welcome me,” he said.

Tinubu described the late businessman as one who was unwaveringly committed to humanitarian causes in all aspects of life.

“If there is friendship and contact in the hereafter, Dantata will be in the marketplace distributing food to the needy and helping the sick.

“He was generous and deeply committed to the great values of our country.

“Before the election, I came here to seek his prayers, and he gave them,” he said.

The president prayed for the repose of the deceased’s soul and urged the family to uphold their legacy of humility, service, and generosity.

NAN reports that Dantata, a prominent businessman and philanthropist, died in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and was buried in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, at the age of 94.

Tinubu was received at the Aminu Kano International Airport by Governor Abba Yusuf, Deputy Senate President Sen. Barau Jibrin, party supporters, and other dignitaries.

Family members and community leaders also received him during the condolence visit.