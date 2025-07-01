Dangote present as Dantata’s son announces arrival of father’s body in Madinah for burial

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, was present as the body of Nigerian business magnate and philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, arrived in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, ahead of his burial scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

The late Dantata, who passed away on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), will be laid to rest in Madinah — one of Islam’s holiest cities — fulfilling a long-cherished personal wish.

Dantata’s son, Sanusi Dantata, announced on Tuesday via a post on X (formerly Twitter) that his father’s remains had arrived safely in Madinah. He also disclosed that Aliko Dangote personally escorted the body from Abu Dhabi to Saudi Arabia.

“The body has arrived in Madinah this morning, and the Janazah prayer will be held at the Holy Prophet’s mosque after the Asr prayer (around 1:30pm Nigeria time),” Sanusi wrote. “May Allah have mercy on his soul and grant safe return to the family, friends, and well-wishers who traveled to attend the Janazah in Saudi.”

He further stated that Dantata would be buried at the historic Baqiyya cemetery shortly after the Janazah prayer.

The funeral was initially scheduled for Monday but was delayed due to documentation challenges involving the Nigerian embassy and the deceased’s family. Nigeria’s Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, who is part of the government delegation in Saudi Arabia, confirmed that all necessary arrangements had been finalized and the burial would proceed on Tuesday.

Sanusi’s post was accompanied by a short video clip showing Dangote in the company of fellow billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, both seated and appearing solemn.

Alhaji Aminu Dantata, regarded as one of Nigeria’s most prominent industrialists and patriarch of the famed Dantata business dynasty, was also Dangote’s great-uncle. His death has drawn tributes from across Nigeria and the global business community, with many praising his contributions to commerce, philanthropy, and Islamic causes.

Sanusi had earlier noted that if clearance from Saudi authorities had not come through, the family would have opted to bury Dantata in Kano. However, with the completion of travel and religious arrangements, the late businessman will now be laid to rest as he had wished — in the sacred city of Madinah.