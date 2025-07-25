Dangote Cement announces Ikazoboh as new chairman

Stock

…as Aliko Dangote Retires from Board

By Peter Egwuatu

Africa’s industrial titan and founder of Dangote Cement Plc, Aliko Dangote, has stepped down as Chairman and Director of the company’s Board, effective July 25, 2025. The decision marks a strategic shift in focus as Dangote aims to devote more attention to the operations of his Refinery, Petrochemicals, Fertilizer, and Government Relations, aligning with the group’s five-year business trajectory.

In a statement issued by the Group Chief, Branding & Communications Officer, Mr. Anthony Chiejina, the company announced the appointment of Mr. Emmanuel Ikazoboh, an independent non-executive director, as the new Chairman of the Board.

In the same development, Hajiya Mariya Aliko Dangote was appointed to the Board of Directors, while Prof. Dorothy Ufot officially retired.

The company described Dangote’s departure from the board as the end of an era, celebrating his transformational role in revolutionizing Africa’s cement industry. Under his leadership, Dangote Cement grew to become Africa’s largest cement producer and the continent’s leading exporter of cement and clinker.

“Aliko Dangote’s journey began with a bold dream: to make Nigeria and Africa self-sufficient in cement production. Through strategic investments, cutting-edge technology, and a commitment to local content, he not only met that goal but exceeded it,” the statement read.

Today, Dangote Cement boasts an installed capacity of 52.0 million tonnes per annum (Mta) across Africa, with Nigeria accounting for 35.25 Mta. Ongoing greenfield projects in Côte d’Ivoire (3.0 Mta) and Itori, Nigeria (6.0 Mta), expected to be completed this year, will raise total capacity to 61.0 Mta.

The company has also achieved record-breaking financial results. According to unaudited financials for the first half of 2025, group revenue surged by 17.7 percent to N2.071 trillion from N1.76 trillion in the same period of 2024. Group EBITDA grew by 41.8 percent to N944.9 billion, while EBITDA from Nigerian operations rose by a remarkable 82.4 percent to N845.4 billion. Profit before tax increased by 149 percent to N730 billion, and profit after tax soared by 174.1 percent to N520.5 billion. During the period, Nigerian export volumes rose by 18.2 percent, including 18 clinker shipments to Ghana and Cameroon.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Emmanuel Ikazoboh expressed deep appreciation for the trust placed in him. “I am truly honored to accept the role of Chairman of Dangote Cement Plc. This company stands as a beacon of African enterprise, demonstrating resilience, innovation, and excellence.”

Ikazoboh pledged to lead with integrity and vision, emphasizing sustainable growth, operational efficiency, and innovation. He outlined key priorities for the company, including driving cost-reduction strategies to combat inflation, transitioning to alternative energy sources, and strengthening staff development programs.

“My vision for Dangote Cement is anchored on operational excellence, strategic expansion, sustainability, innovation, and community engagement,” Ikazoboh said.

He also praised Aliko Dangote’s legacy, noting that his achievements have restored global confidence in African industrial capacity. In 2024 alone, Dangote Group subsidiaries reportedly paid over N402 billion in taxes, making it Nigeria’s highest corporate taxpayer.

With this leadership transition, Dangote Cement Plc is poised to embark on a new era, reinforcing its commitment to industrial growth, sustainability, and continental impact.