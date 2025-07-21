Dafinone hails CP Erivwode’s promotion, says it’s pride to Urhobo Nation

By Paul Olayemi

SENATOR Ede Dafinone, representing Delta Central Senatorial District, has congratulated Mr. Victor Erivwode on his recent promotion to the rank of Commissioner of Police (CP) in the Nigeria Police Force, describing it as a “well-deserved elevation” and a source of immense pride for the Urhobo nation.

In a statement personally signed by the Senator and made available to newsmen on Tuesday, Dafinone lauded Erivwode’s rise through the ranks, attributing the achievement to his “unwavering dedication, professionalism, and exemplary service to the country.”

According to the Senator, “This significant promotion is a testament to CP Erivwode’s steadfast commitment to maintaining law and order, ensuring public safety, and upholding the integrity of the Nigeria Police Force. His track record speaks volumes.”

The lawmaker noted that Erivwode’s tenure as Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Rivers State had particularly showcased his leadership and investigative capacity, adding that he played a “crucial role in tackling complex criminal cases and fostering a safer environment for residents.”

He continued: “This promotion is not only a personal achievement for CP Erivwode but also a source of immense pride for the entire Urhobo nation. It serves as an inspiration to countless young individuals within our community. His rise is a shining example of meritocracy at its best.”

Dafinone expressed confidence that CP Erivwode will bring his wealth of experience and integrity to bear in his new role, stressing that his elevation comes at a time when Nigeria’s security architecture requires tested and capable hands.

“I have no doubt that CP Victor Erivwode will continue to bring strong leadership and commitment to the job. The Urhobo people are incredibly proud of your accomplishments and look forward to your continued contributions to national development,” Dafinone stated.

The Senator concluded by wishing the new Police Commissioner a successful tenure. “I wish you an impactful and successful tenure in your new capacity, trusting that you will continue to serve the nation with the same zeal and commitment that have defined your career thus far.”

CP Erivwode’s promotion is seen by many within Delta and beyond as a well-earned recognition of service and a boost to the image of the Urhobo ethnic nationality within national institutions.