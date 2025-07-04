CVR only for Anambra governorship election, not for bye-elections — INEC

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has clarified that the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, starting on July 8 in Anambra, is solely for the Nov. 8 governorship election.

Dr Elizabeth Agwu, Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, made the clarification during a news conference on Thursday in Awka.

Agwu said that the CVR was not applicable to the Senate and House of Assembly bye-elections.

She announced that the CVR for the governorship election will begin on July 8 and conclude on July 17.

According to her, the exercise will run daily from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., including Saturdays but excluding Mondays.

She urged eligible voters in the state to turn out in large numbers to either register afresh or update their biodata as needed.

“Fresh registration must be done physically at designated INEC offices, while data revalidation or corrections can be done online. INEC will not register any person in absentia.

“Also, registrations outside the approved time will not be accepted, as the registration portal will automatically close at 3:00 p.m. each day.

“Do not pay for voter registration; it is illegal.

“I appeal to residents to take this opportunity seriously. Register and vote in the upcoming governorship election so you can play your part in choosing who governs you,” she said.

Agwu said INEC would publish the provisional voters register after the registration period for public inspection and necessary corrections.

She said that training for ad hoc electoral committees would take place on Friday and Saturday as part of INEC’s preparation strategy for the governorship election.

On the bye-election scheduled for Aug. 16, Agwu clarified that voters would use their existing Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), not the current CVR exercise.

According to her, a separate nationwide CVR exercise will commence immediately after the bye-election to prepare for the 2027 general elections.

Agwu also disclosed that INEC had configured 300 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) scanners for the Nov. 8 governorship election.

She said INEC had finalised arrangements with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for the deployment of corps members as ad hoc staff.

Agwu assured voters of a transparent and credible governorship election scheduled for Nov. 8 in Anambra.

She warned that the commission, in collaboration with security agencies, would not tolerate thuggery, vote-buying, or any form of electoral violence.

“A total of 16 political parties have fielded candidates.

“INEC has signed agreements with registered transport unions to ensure smooth delivery of election materials.

“Non-sensitive materials have arrived in the state, while sensitive materials are expected soon.

“Public facilities have also been requested from the state government for equitable campaign access,“ she said.

Agwu urged political parties to campaign peacefully and encourage mass voter turnout, assuring residents of security on election day. (NAN)