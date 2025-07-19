Customs targets 10million Nigerians in CSR initiative, renovate more schools in Lagos

Customs

By Godwin Oritse

In line with its “Customs Cares” initiative, the Nigeria Customs Service aims to benefit 10 million Nigerians through targeted interventions in health, education, environmental sustainability, and other critical areas across the country.



Speaking at the commissioning of the fully renovated Christ Assembly Nursery and Primary School in Ifelodun‑Ajeromi, Lagos, Comptroller‑General of Customs Adewale Adeniyi said that the Nigeria Customs Service has a duty to support communities in which it operates—particularly those where it generates billions of naira in revenue.

Adeniyi added that the agency’s interventions are structured around the pillars of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative—**Education, Health, Environment, Food Security, Social Investment, and the Creative Economy—and noted that school renovations form a central component of the initiative’s education pillar.



He explained that before the agency decides which individuals, locations, or projects should receive support, it first assesses the anticipated impact on the community and its residents. This ensures that interventions under the ‘Customs Cares’ programme are strategically targeted and aligned with measurable community benefits .

The Customs boss told the pupils that education can change their lives if they are focus saying that “education is the road map to success.



He said: We are happy that our modest intervention has provided an inspiration for us to go a step further.



“Before we decide, we always want to look at the impact out intervention will bring and from what we saw of this school, whatever we do here will very impactful not only for the students but also for the environment under which they learn.



All part of the federation will be part of the Customs Care plan, we would have launched the Zone ‘B’ and Zone ‘C’ but because we had some delays, so we are advancing to to Zone ‘B’

“Infact in Zone ‘C’, we have already adopt two schools one in Cross Rivers State and one in Rivers State and we are working towards a launch of those projects.

Similarly, Commissioner for Universal Basic Education, Lagos State, Hon. Jamiu Alli-Balogun said that What NCS is a leverage of what is being done in Lagos State.

Alli-Balogun however told the school’s management that the commissioning of the facility is It is not about renovation but about maintenance as this is will enhance learning and increase knowledge.



He said: ” We are building a future for our children and community. The State will work asidously to protect the school for it’s sustainability.

Ifelodun Ajeromi Local Govt has the highest number of schools in the country with a total of 71 schools across the local government.