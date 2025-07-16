Customs, SON, NADDC, NAMA set for 2025 Nigeria’s automotive summit

By Theodore Opara

Leading relevant regulatory agencies have reaffirmed their readiness for the upcoming 2025 Nigerian Auto Industry Summit (NAISU), being organised by the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) in conjunction with the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC).

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), NADDC and the National Automotive Manufacturers Association (NAMA) are among those gearing up to take active part in the programme.

The Minister of State for Industry, Trade, and Investment in Nigeria is Senator John Owan Enoh, will declare the summit open as a special guest of honour.

The summit, scheduled for July 31, 2025, in Lagos, is themed ‘Nigeria First: Local Content as Catalyst for Automotive Economy’.

It aims to serve as a strategic platform for engaging key players across the value chain—government officials, manufacturers, investors, assemblers, transport unions, and the media — on charting a sustainable course for the Nigerian auto sector.

Their commitment signals growing consensus on the need for coordinated efforts to reposition the local automotive industry, according to a statement by NAJA.

Speaking ahead of the summit, Mr. Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin, Director General of NADDC, described the summit as “a critical convergence point for charting a practical roadmap to revive and strengthen the local automotive ecosystem.”

“The Nigerian Auto Industry Summit is coming at a time when collaborative thinking is most needed. We are proud to support NAJA’s initiative in bringing industry players together to address the regulatory, infrastructural, and investment gaps stalling our automotive development,” Osanipin stated.

Similarly, Ben Ejendu, a senior official of NAMA, stressed the summit’s potential to harmonize policy and practice within the sector.

“There is a widening gap between policy formulation and practical implementation. NAISU offers a unique opportunity to align government expectations with industry realities. NAMA will be actively involved and will present relevant data and policy papers at the event,” he noted.

NAJA Chairman, Mr. Theodore Opara, emphasized that the summit is designed to move beyond traditional dialogue.

“We’re not organizing another talk show. NAISU is built on evidence-based analysis, outcome-driven sessions, and meaningful cross-sectoral collaboration. It will feature both local and international stakeholders—including automakers, regulators, component suppliers, and the press,” he explained.

Chairman of the NAISU Planning Committee, Mr. Mike Ochonma, confirmed that senior officials from the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Federal Ministry of Transport, and SON, as well as automotive brands with Nigerian operations, are expected to participate.

The one-day event will feature keynote addresses, breakout panels, industry exhibitions, and networking sessions.

As momentum builds up, expectations are high that NAISU will help reposition Nigeria’s auto industry for future competitiveness, drive investments, and encourage stronger local content development.

Observers say that with the level of institutional buy-in and the quality of dialogue expected, the summit could emerge as a turning point for Nigeria’s quest to become an automotive manufacturing hub in Africa.