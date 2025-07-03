Customs rakes in ₦747bn in 6 months

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Tin Can Island Port Command, Lagos, on Thursday said it generated ₦747.07 billion from its operations between January and June.

According to the command, the figure represents a remarkable surplus of ₦171,719,786,247.68 when compared to the ₦575.36 billion realised in the same period of 2024.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the Command, Comptroller Frank Onyeka, and made available to newsmen in Lagos.

Onyeka stated that the command collected a total revenue of ₦747,079,233,259.91 (Seven Hundred and Forty-Seven billion, seventy-nine million, two hundred and thirty-three thousand, two hundred and fifty-nine Naira, ninety-one kobo) in the first half of 2025.

According to him, the figure represents a 29.85 per cent increase compared to the previous year and reflects a 98.03 per cent performance against the command’s expected revenue target for the period.

Providing a breakdown, the Customs boss said that in January, the command generated ₦116.41 billion, up from ₦88.43 billion recorded in January 2024.

He said the command in February collected ₦103.25 billion, compared to ₦100.25 billion in the same month of 2024.

From March to May, revenue collections were as follows: March, ₦128.27 billion; April, ₦145.02 billion, and in May, ₦128.45 billion.

These figures, Onyeka explained, exceeded both the command’s monthly revenue target of ₦127.06 billion and the corresponding figures for March to May 2024, which stood at ₦115.11 billion, ₦95.70 billion, and ₦92.67 billion respectively.

“For June 2025, the command generated ₦125.68 billion, significantly higher than the ₦83.19 billion recorded in June 2024.”

Onyeka also disclosed that within the six-month period, the command received 3,450 Single Goods Declarations under the new Bodogwu clearance system and successfully processed and exited 2,749 entries.

“Since the innovation (Bodogwu) and its successful implementation, the command had organised several online and physical trainings and workshops to provide firsthand knowledge to all stakeholders on the operations of the system.

“A total of 282 vessels reported at the command in the first quarter of the year, with import tonnage comprised of bulk cargoes such as bulk wheat, bulk malt, lab chemical, drilling rods, bulk sugar, aluminum nitride, general cargoes among others.

“The command recorded significant progress in its drive toward safe-guarding the nation and her citizens from the threat of unwholesome items through the arrest and subsequent handover of illicit drugs, arms and ammunition. accordingly.

“The command confiscated and handed over illicit drugs worth over N8, 053,125,000.00 to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA),” he said.

He noted that through its examinations, the command uncovered arms and ammunition and other military equipment concealed in a 1x40ft container with items recovered.

He listed items to include, rugger P345 Pistol Reg. No. 664 – 75425; 23 GEN; 4 Austria Pistol Reg. No. TO 6252; 100 rounds of live ammunition of 9mm, and 34 rounds of blank ammunition of 9mm.

Others included 4 rounds of blank ammunition; 5 empty magazines; 2 handcuffs, and a small iron touch light.

He noted that to ensure proper handling of the items, the Customs Area Controller handed the contrabands together with the consignee and the declarant to the Department of State Services, Tincan Island Port Command.

According to Onyeka, the handover exercises underscore the commitment of the command to upholding national security by safeguarding national borders.