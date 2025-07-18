Customs intercepts fuel worth ₦58.36m

The Assistant Comptroller General of Customs, Hussein Ejibunu, displaying intercepted petrol during a briefing in Lagos on Friday.

The Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted 35,535 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), worth ₦58.36 million, at several notorious smuggling flashpoints known for fuel diversion.



Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, confirmed the development during a news briefing held in Lagos on Friday.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference focused on petroleum product interceptions by Operation Whirlwind in Zone A.



Adeniyi said the zone, acting on intelligence and a renewed mandate, intercepted 1,134 jerrycans (25/30 litres) and 33 drums of PMS, totaling 35,535 liters.



He was represented by Assistant Comptroller-General Hussein Ejibunu, who stated that the seizures were made across flashpoints in Ajilete, Ijoun, Ilaro, Badagry, Owode, Eree, and Obada Imeko.



He said, “Today, I’m pleased to announce a breakthrough by Operation Whirlwind officers across Lagos and Ogun States.



“Over the past two to three weeks, our officers have significantly countered PMS smuggling attempts aimed at illegal export to the Republic of Benin.



“These products, hidden and prepared for illegal export, were seized alongside six vehicles used to convey the items.



“The total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of both the seized fuel and vehicles amounts to ₦58.36 million.”



The comptroller-general said these seizures highlight the efficiency and precision of Customs’ anti-smuggling operations.



He noted that the development demonstrates Customs’ commitment to combating economic sabotage and safeguarding national energy security.



“The smuggling of PMS causes revenue losses and worsens pressures on the country’s fragile fuel supply chain.



“At a time of energy distribution challenges, we cannot allow saboteurs to endanger national interest for personal gain,” he said.



Adeniyi said these efforts reflect the service’s dedication to economic protection, asset security, and anti-smuggling enforcement.



He added that surveillance and enforcement have been intensified in smuggling-prone areas across the country.



He called on citizens, especially in border communities, to support Customs with timely and accurate intelligence on smuggling activities.



Meanwhile, Adeniyi revealed that the Federal Operations Unit, Zone A Ikeja, intercepted goods valued at ₦1.78 billion between June 3 and July 18.



He also said Customs recovered ₦95.59 million in underpaid duties within the same period.



Nine suspects were arrested in connection with the seizures; some were released on administrative bail, while others were handed over to security agencies.



The Comptroller-General praised Operation Whirlwind, led by ACG Ejibunu and FOU Zone A Comptroller Mohammad Shau’aib, for their exemplary service.



He said beyond enforcement, the Unit ensures compliance with import and export laws.



Adeniyi said Customs continues to investigate false declarations, correct under-valuations, and issue appropriate Demand Notices (DNs).



He emphasized the FOU’s vital role in facilitating trade while striking a balance between security and economic development through intelligence-driven operations.



NAN also reports that intercepted cannabis sativa was handed to the NDLEA Deputy Commander for Assets and Finance, Nasir Bungudu.

