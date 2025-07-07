Customs engages international airlines on Money laundering threats

Customs

…Sensitises Operators on Currency Declaration, Anti-Laundering Laws

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

ABUJA — The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has held a high-level sensitisation meeting with international airline operators as part of efforts to curb money laundering and illicit financial flows through Nigeria’s borders.

The engagement, which took place at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Monday, was conducted in collaboration with other security agencies. It forms part of a renewed and proactive campaign to combat cross-border financial crimes often perpetrated by international syndicates using commercial flights.

In a statement released by the NCS, the session was aimed at raising awareness about the enforcement of Nigeria’s currency declaration laws for both inbound and outbound travellers, with a particular focus on the responsibilities of airline personnel.

Officials reminded airlines that all passengers carrying over $10,000 or its equivalent are mandated to declare such funds to the authorities. Failure to comply could lead to seizure, investigation, and prosecution under Nigeria’s anti-money laundering laws.

The session also emphasised the need for airlines to assist in enforcing compliance by:

Making regular in-flight announcements on currency declaration rules

Distributing declaration forms to passengers

Cooperating with customs officers during inspections

In addition, airlines were reminded of the importance of submitting electronic manifests (e-Manifests) prior to arrival, containing full passenger details including names, countries of origin and destination, and flight numbers. This data allows Customs and other security agencies to conduct targeted risk assessments and boost border surveillance.

Leading the engagement was Assistant Comptroller of Customs in charge of the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism Unit, Salihu Mas’ud, who highlighted the operational improvements already made to ensure better enforcement.

“We have dedicated search rooms for secondary checks, currency declaration posts are now in place, and Public Address Systems are being used for announcements,” Mas’ud said. “We have also secured the commitment of airline operators to make on-board announcements to ensure passengers are aware of their obligations.”

He expressed optimism that the initiatives would drive higher compliance, leading to more effective detection and prosecution of violators.

The Customs Service stressed the importance of inter-agency collaboration in protecting Nigeria’s borders from illicit fund movements, particularly in the context of growing global concerns over terrorism financing and smuggling.

It said sustained cooperation with airline operators, airport authorities, and intelligence agencies is vital in ensuring the success of anti-money laundering efforts.