CSOs raise alarm over detention of member for 3 months without bail in Ebonyi

By Evelyn Usman

LAGOS—A coalition of civil society organisations under the umbrella of the Action Group on Free Civic Space, AGFCS, has raised the alarm over the alleged systematic erosion of civic freedoms in Ebonyi State, following the detention of one of its members, Emmanuel Acha, for three months without bail.

Briefing journalists yesterday, in Lagos, the group’s representative, Okechukwu Nwagunma, alleged that Acha, who is the Chairman of the Enugu State Civil Society Network, was abducted by policemen from his Enugu residence in April 2025, without a warrant, and subsequently transferred to Abakaliki Prison.

The AGFCS linked Acha’s arrest to a lawsuit he filed in December 2024 (Suit No: FHC/AI/CS/FHR/221/24), challenging government actions in relation to the protracted Effium-Ezza land dispute in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The Effium-Ezza conflict, which led to inter-communal violence in 2021, has witnessed various state interventions, including the 2023 ceasefire agreement, the 2024 Bishop Michael Okoro Peace Committee, and the 2025 amnesty and deradicalization programme aimed at resolving the crisis.

Nwagunma said: “While we commend these measures, we strongly condemn the use of state power and police machinery to punish dissenting voices under the guise of conflict resolution. Rather than engage Acha’s legal concerns through transparent and lawful channels, the state has chosen coercion over dialogue, detaining him without bail and bringing him before the court on trumped-up charges in Charge No: HKW/27C/2025, which include allegations of arms possession and murder. He is being tried before a judge reportedly from the rival community involved in the conflict, a development that raises serious questions about judicial impartiality.”

“Upon his arrest, Acha was subjected to physical assault and psychological torment, allegedly at the hands of police officers, one of whom is of Ezza ethnic extraction. No incriminating evidence was found on his person or in his home, and his arrest was not based on any judicial warrant. These actions contravene Sections 34, 35, and 39 of the 1999 Constitution, which guarantee the right to dignity, personal liberty, and freedom of expression.

“He has now spent over three months in detention without adequate medical care, and in violation of due process. Despite multiple efforts, he has been denied bail. This is a clear case of political persecution disguised as criminal prosecution.”