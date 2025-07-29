CSOs, media, stakeholders partner to strengthen healthcare advocacy in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Civil society actors, media professionals, and development stakeholders have renewed their commitment to improving healthcare outcomes in Kaduna State, particularly in the areas of reproductive, maternal, newborn, child, and adolescent health (RMNCAH), as well as primary healthcare (PHC) accountability.

This was the thrust of a one-day advocacy engagement convened in Kaduna by a leading health accountability coalition, working closely with media and technical partners.

The gathering aimed to reinforce collaboration among key players in the health sector to ensure better implementation of RMNCAH and PHC services across the state. Participants resolved to enhance transparency, promote citizen participation, and push for equity in healthcare delivery.

Addressing the meeting, Co-chair of the health accountability platform, Alhaji Garba Muhammad, noted that in 2023, the platform launched an eight-month advocacy drive aimed at boosting funding and oversight for critical health services, including nutrition and family planning.

He explained that one of their central demands was a minimum 10 percent increase in budgetary cash backing for key healthcare services, including releases from statutory health funds.

Muhammad acknowledged recorded progress, such as improved budget releases and closer collaboration with the media. He, however, flagged ongoing issues including delayed remittances into the state health insurance scheme, which continues to impact service access for vulnerable groups.

He also cited positive outcomes under a separate project designed to strengthen accountability for PHC performance at the grassroots, adding that the coalition would continue to push for stronger systems and citizen oversight.

“This meeting gives us a chance to take stock and recommit to improving Kaduna’s health system,” he said.

Other speakers at the event echoed the need for collective responsibility in addressing gaps in health services.

One participant, a health policy advocate, expressed satisfaction with the level of commitment shown by stakeholders and encouraged continued engagement across government, civil society, and the media.

Solomon Dogo, Program Director at ISMPH, reaffirmed support for community-led accountability and emphasized that a multi-sectoral approach is critical for sustaining gains made in recent years.

The session also spotlighted contributions from a high-level advocacy group comprising religious and community leaders, who are helping to push RMNCAH issues to the front burner of policy discussions in the state.

Media representatives present at the meeting pledged continued support through public awareness campaigns, grassroots storytelling, and watchdog reporting aimed at ensuring service delivery meets community needs.

The event closed with a strong consensus on the need to sustain advocacy momentum and deepen community involvement to ensure health services remain accessible, accountable, and responsive to the people of Kaduna State.