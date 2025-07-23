CSO flags Naira abuse by Abuja socialite, demands EFCC probe

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – A civil society organization, the Initiative Against Human Rights Abuse and Torture (INAHURAT), has petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged abuse of the Naira by an Abuja-based real estate entrepreneur and socialite (name withheld).

The petition, dated 21 July and received by the EFCC headquarters in Abuja at 1:36 p.m. on Tuesday, accused the individual of ‘repeated and deliberate’ acts of naira abuse during social events.

In the petition, INAHURAT’s National Coordinator, Gerald Katchy, stated that the socialite was seen spraying and trampling on naira notes at various locations, including Etsako in Edo State and Obosi in Anambra State, and shared videos of these acts on her social media platforms.

The group said the behaviour clearly violates Section 21(1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act, 2007, which forbids spraying, dancing on, or stepping on naira notes during parties and celebrations.

“This conduct constitutes a clear breach of the law. It is particularly disheartening that this individual appears to operate with impunity, often seen in public escorted by law enforcement officers who seemingly refuse to enforce the law,” the petition read.

The organization called on the EFCC to investigate and prosecute the socialite, warning that any effort to shield her because of her social status, gender, or political ties would damage public trust in the anti-corruption fight.

“We strongly believe that this matter warrants equal treatment and urgency, similar to recent high-profile prosecutions. No citizen should be exempt from legal accountability,” the group stated.

The EFCC confirmed receipt of the petition and registered it under reference number EFCC/PET/HQR/2932/2025.

The petition comes amid renewed efforts by the EFCC to crack down on naira abuse. Last Friday, EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede warned Nigerians against spraying or mutilating the naira, saying such actions are not cultural but criminal.

He described the naira as ‘a symbol of our sovereignty’ and announced the creation of a special task force to address dollarisation and currency abuse, in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Mr Olukoyede also revealed that several celebrities and high-profile individuals are already under investigation.

“We take all violations of the law seriously. An offence is an offence, regardless of who commits it,” he said.

This petition follows a string of recent convictions for similar offences. On 8 May, two individuals, Babatunde Olaitan and Tobilola Olamide, were sentenced to six months in prison with an option of a ₦200,000 fine after spraying naira notes at a nightclub in Ikoyi.

In a similar ruling in May 2024, Justice C.A. Obiozor of the Federal High Court in Benin City sentenced Osazee Imagbenikaro to six months in prison for spraying ₦100 notes at a funeral. Earlier this year, the EFCC also filed a three-count charge against social media influencer Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, for allegedly spraying ₦500 notes at various events.