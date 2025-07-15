Cross River govt urged to tackle hunger crisis with action

Modey

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AN Ambassador of Peace, Hart Modey, yesterday, called.on the Cross River State Government to swing into action and not words to urgently tackle hunger crisis in the State.

Modey asserted that the issue of food insecurity in Cross River State is escalating, therefore, demands immediate action to arrest the situation.

He also called on the government and private sector to synergize to combat food insecurity and ensure the situation is brought under control.

According to him, the challenges affecting rural farmers, include; limited access to funding, outdated farming tools, and inadequate storage facilities.

He also pointed out the importance of supporting young agropreneurs, saying youth empowerment is essential for long-term food stability, therefore, called for government-backed grants, cooperative farming clusters, and public-private partnerships to make agriculture appealing and profitable.

He (Modey) suggested the development of a State Food Resilience Plan designed to empower local communities and strengthen food supply chains.

Meanwhile, his recent intervention signals the start of a grassroots campaign aimed at tackling food insecurity through strategic advocacy, inclusive partnerships, and direct community engagement across the state.

He said: “Cross River state has the abundantly land resources, the people, and the climate what we need is political will and proper coordination.

“If we do not act now, we risk importing hunger into a land that should be feeding the nation.

“We must move beyond speeches and launch community-based agricultural hubs, revive our moribund farm settlements, and deploy modern technology to improve yields.

“Food security is national security — and Cross River must lead from the front.

“The time to act is now. Our people cannot eat promises. Let us sow solutions, not delays. Together, we can feed Cross River and beyond.”

He also urged all stakeholders government leaders, civil society, traditional rulers, and religious institutions to step up and take collective responsibility.