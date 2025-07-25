Cross River acquires 2 CRJ1000 jets to tackle flight delays, boost tourism

By Dickson Omobola

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has taken delivery of two new Bombardier CRJ1000 aircraft, a regional jet, designed to carry up to 100 passengers.

According to the state government, the acquisition would address flight delays and cancellations experienced by travellers to and from Calabar.

The reception ceremony took place at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Those in attendance were the Governor and his wife, Bishop Eyoanwan Otu; former Minister of Culture and Tourism, High Chief Edem Duke, who described the acquisition as “a long-overdue leap into the future of seamless connectivity and economic transformation for our dear state.”

Speaking at the event, Otu, who said with the acquisition, the state was laying a strong foundation for Cross River’s aviation renaissance, noted that “For too long, our people and visitors alike have endured the hardship of air travel disruptions. Today marks the beginning of the end of that era.”

The Governor said reliable air transportation was pivotal to the success of the state’s tourism-driven economic blueprint, adding that “these aircraft are more than machines, they are catalysts of commerce, bridges of culture and vessels of hope. With Carnival Calabar, Obudu Ranch Resort, and our ecotourism assets beckoning the world, accessibility must never be a hindrance again.

“Beyond tourism, the initiative is expected to boost investor confidence and attract business interests into the state. No economy thrives in isolation. Investors want assurance of smooth logistics. These aircraft will ensure Cross River is no longer at the periphery of economic conversations. This is just the beginning. Our People First agenda is not mere rhetoric. It is an unfolding promise, and Cross River is rising.”

On his part, Commissioner for Aviation, Captain Imah Eno Utum, retd, said with the purchase, the state has brought to four the number of aircraft in its fleet.

Utum said while the two aircraft, Boeing 747 earlier acquired by the immediate past government of Senator Ben Ayade were being operated by Aero Contractors, the newly procured Bombardier CRJ1000 would be operated by Valuejet Airline, pending when the state government secures an Air operational Certification, AOC, to operate as an independent airline.

Also, former Minister for Culture, Edem Duke, hailed the initiative as a “game-changing intervention,” describing it as a testament to Governor Otu’s visionary leadership.

He noted that this singular move would dramatically alter the perception of Calabar as a difficult destination, thereby opening up new opportunities in hospitality, conferences, agriculture and export.

Meanwhile, the official commissioning of the new aircraft by the Ministry of Aviation is scheduled for August 12, 2025.