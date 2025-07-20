INEC rejects appointment of SDP acting chairman, queries constitutionality

…Gabam denies crisis, says party united and focused

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Social Democratic Party (SDP) is embroiled in a leadership crisis following the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) rejection of a letter introducing an Acting National Chairman for the party. The electoral body has also queried the legality of the move and demanded clarification from the substantive chairman, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam.

In a memo dated July 5, 2025, signed by INEC Secretary Rose Oriaran-Anthony, the Commission stated that the letter dated June 25, 2025, allegedly signed by the party’s National Secretary, was not compliant with Part 2(12)3 of INEC’s Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties, 2022. INEC also noted that the signature on the letter did not match the specimen in its records.

The letter in question introduced Dr. Sadiq Abubakar as Acting National Chairman, following the suspension of Gabam by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC). INEC has now formally requested Gabam to confirm the authenticity of the controversial document.

Allegations and Counterclaims

The crisis intensified when the NWC suspended Gabam and two other top officials — Nze Nnadi Clarkson, National Auditor, and Uchechukwu Chukwuma, National Youth Leader — over allegations of gross financial misconduct, embezzlement, and diversion of party funds totaling over ₦1 billion.

According to a statement issued earlier by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba, the suspensions followed an internal investigation that uncovered unauthorized financial transactions and abuse of office.

However, Gabam has dismissed the allegations and insisted that there is no crisis within the party. In a statement released by his media aide, Alhaji Lawal Ibrahim, Gabam described the claims as a campaign of misinformation orchestrated by a few disgruntled individuals, particularly pointing fingers at Dr. Olu Agunloye, a former minister and senior SDP member.

Gabam: SDP Not for Sale

Gabam maintained that he remains the recognized and legitimate chairman of the party, citing INEC’s official record and constitutional provisions. He asserted that the SDP remains united, strong, and committed to its reform agenda focused on transparency, accountability, and democratic values.

“There is no crisis in the SDP,” Gabam said. “What we have is a party growing stronger by the day, guided by discipline, internal democracy, and a shared vision to serve Nigerians.”

He accused Agunloye of seeking to destabilize the party through unlawful actions, including attempts to remove state chairmen, appoint caretaker committees, and convene an illegal NEC meeting in defiance of the party’s constitution.

“The purported NEC meeting is unconstitutional, null, and void. Only the National Chairman can convene or preside over such meetings,” Gabam stressed.

He added, “The SDP is not for sale. It is not for hijack. It is a movement of the people — and it shall remain so.”

Probe Panel, EFCC Angle

Meanwhile, there are indications that the NWC, under the disputed Acting Chairman, Dr. Sadiq Abubakar, is moving toward expelling Gabam and referring him to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for prosecution.

A five-member probe panel led by retired Air Vice Marshal Abubakar-Sadick Liman presented its findings last week. According to the report, out of the three suspended officials, only the National Auditor appeared before the panel, while Gabam and Chukwuma failed to honour the invitation.

The panel claimed it had obtained sufficient documentary evidence to proceed with disciplinary actions and possible criminal complaints.

However, Gabam’s camp has dismissed the panel as a “kangaroo committee”, saying it lacks constitutional authority and undermines an ongoing police investigation initiated by Agunloye’s petition.

INEC’s Position Crucial

INEC’s rejection of the acting chairman’s appointment and insistence on constitutional compliance has cast doubt on the legitimacy of the actions taken by the anti-Gabam faction. The Commission’s demand for confirmation from Gabam may signal institutional recognition of his continued leadership unless proven otherwise.

As the battle for the soul of the SDP intensifies, political observers warn that the party’s 2027 ambitions could be seriously undermined if the leadership tussle is not swiftly and legally resolved.

INEC’s response, party unity, and public perception are likely to determine whether the SDP can remain a credible alternative in Nigeria’s political landscape.