Creation of Savannah state takes centre stage at public hearing in Maiduguri

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The agitation for the creation of Savannah state out of present Borno which has been on the front banner for more than 40 years recieved a boost as mammoth crowd and supporters stormed Mohammed Indimi Hall, University of Maiduguri, venue of the North East Zonal Senate Committee Public Hearing for the Review of the 1999 Constitution.

.

Savannah is made up of nine local government areas of Southern Borno Senatorial District, they include; Biu, Hawul, Askira-Uba, Chibok, Damboa, Shani, Kwaya Kusar, Gwoza and Bayo.

This is as some concerned groups and associations demanded and presented memorandas for the creation of 14 additional local government areas in Southern Borno Senatorial District.

Presiding over the session, Chairman Senate Committee On Constitution Review, who is the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jubrin, represented by the Chairman North East Zone, and Chief WHIP, Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno (APC Borno North), commended participants for the large and peaceful turn out, noting that the Zonal Public Hearing

focused on the bills and issues related to amendments of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,

He congratulated the people of Savannah, and other agitators from other North Eastern states and other groups who also gave their positions on devolution of power, restructuring of security, local government creation and autonomy, legislative autonomy and other demands that they would be given the desired cc attention and consideration.

He said, since the nation’s return to constitutional democracy in 1999, following a prolonged period of military dictatorship, the calls for amendments and reviews to the Constitution have remained persistent and vigorous, hence the golden opportunity is now.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, represented by his Deputy, Dr. Umar Kadafur, who had since Friday declared the meeting opened, commended the leadership of the national Assembly for organizing such an opportunity for Nigerians to add their voices on the need to review the existing Constitution.

He pledged unwavering support to the all participants by the state government to ensure inclusivity and good governance at the national, state and local levels.

Presenting Memorandum on behalf of the agitators, the leader of the delegation and Chairman Southern Borno Development Association, Ambassadors. Dauda Danladi, mni, said , for the first time in the

history of their quest for the creation of Savannah State, that they have the blessings of the state governor under the leadership of Prof Babagana Umara Zulum,

traditional institutions and the entire good people of Borno State.

His words: “It is therefore on behalf of the people of Askira/Uba, Bayo, Biu, Chibok, Damboa, Gwoza, Hawul, Kwaya-Kusar and Shani Local Government Areas as well as the entire good people of Borno State that I humbly present our demand for the creation of Savannah State out of the present Borno State.

“We had before now presented requests for the creation of Savannah State at various times in recent years. Between 1982, 1983 and 1996 a request was made by the people of these Local Government Areas of the former Borno State for the Creation of Savannah State to the

National Assembly of the Second Republic.

“In 2014, we equally submitted our request on states creation, but to no avail.

“To us, this present move by your humble and esteem selves to Kick-

start the process of the review of the 1999 Constitution which could

accommodate States, Local Government Areas and necessary

boundary adjustments, is indeed a welcome stride and we pray that

our submission will again receive the blessing of the National

Assembly.

“It is in this regard that we wish to respectfully submit our

memorandum for the creation of SAVANNAH STATE with its

proposed capital at DAMBOA”. Amb. Danladi stated.

Responding, former senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan (APC Yobe state, Senators Mohammed Ndume (APC Borno South), Abdul Ningi (PDP Bauchi), Kaka Shehu Lawan (APC Borno Central) and other stakeholders all endorsed the submission for carving out Savannah state out of present Borno, and pledged to give their maximum support to actualize the long awaited dreams.