Creation of Ethiope State ‘ll address imbalances, boost economic growth — Senator Dafinone

By Paul Olayemi

The Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone, has declared that the creation of Ethiope State presents an opportunity to correct decades of historical imbalances, empower the Urhobo Nation, a major ethnic group, unlock a new frontier for economic and social development, enhance governance efficiency, and preserve cultural identity.

Speaking at the House of Representatives Committee on Constitutional Review’s public hearing at the Chief D.S. Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall, Government House, Yenagoa, on Saturday, Senator Dafinone, Vice Chairman of the Senate Committees on Local Content and Legislative Compliance, emphasised that the proposed state would rectify long-standing inequities faced by the Urhobo people—Nigeria’s fifth-largest ethnic nationality and the dominant group in Delta State.

The Delta Central lawmaker stated that the Urhobos have long faced structural exclusion within the nation’s current state configuration, despite their demographic significance and economic contributions. He stressed that the creation of Ethiope State would “redress this imbalance, ensure fairer resource allocation, and accelerate infrastructural development.”

The proposed Ethiope State, according to the Urhobo people’s submission, would encompass the two Urhobo kingdoms in Warri South Local Government Area, the Urhobo people in Patani Local Government Area, and all eight predominantly Urhobo Local Government Areas. This consolidation, Dafinone argued, would reflect the “demographic and administrative foundation for statehood” that the current structure fails to acknowledge.

Beyond correcting historical injustices, Senator Dafinone highlighted the immense economic potential of Ethiope State, adding that the Urhobo people inhabit some of the most productive oil fields in Nigeria. Yet, their communities remain underdeveloped and sidelined in resource management decisions.

“Urhoboland is a major oil-producing region, yet the people have limited influence over how these resources are managed or reinvested,” he lamented. “Ethiope State would enable greater control over local resources, catalyse economic growth, and promote responsible resource governance in line with the Petroleum Industry Act.”

He further detailed a robust economic foundation for the proposed state, citing “substantial oil and gas reserves,” “vast fertile land suitable for large-scale agriculture,” and “access to coastal areas and seaports, particularly Sapele and Warri, offering enormous potential for fisheries, aquaculture, and maritime trade.” The proposed state also boasts of “solid mineral endowment” and “extensive forest reserves with commercial quantities of timber.”

According to him: “Under the 1999 Constitution, proposals for State creation must meet certain criteria, including popular support, defined territory, economic viability, and legislative approval. Ethiope State clearly satisfies these thresholds, making it one of the most procedurally viable and legally sound proposals for state creation in contemporary Nigeria.

“Ethiope State would provide a more coherent administrative framework, rooted in shared values and identity. This would foster more effective service delivery, citizen engagement, and policy implementation tailored to local realities.

“With its state, the Urhobo people would gain the autonomy to chart their developmental priorities, implement localised policies, and take ownership of their governance. This self-determination would foster greater civic participation and accountability.

“Ethiope State would be better positioned to pursue focused and strategic development initiatives that reflect the needs of its people, from education and healthcare, agriculture and industrialisation.

“Statehood would formally acknowledge the Urhobo people’s contributions to the Nigerian Federation, enhance our political standing, deepen our sense of national belonging, and contribute to our overall unity and stability.”

Dafinone also pointed to existing infrastructure as a strong institutional foundation, including “Delta State University, Abraka; the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun; the Petroleum Training Institute, Effurun; Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara; Federal Polytechnic, Orogun; and the Delta State College of Physical Education, Mosogar,” alongside key industrial assets like “Delta Steel Company, Aladja, and Warri Refining & Petrochemicals Company Limited.”

Senator Dafinone reiterated that the creation of Ethiope State is not just viable but “necessary” to correct a historical wrong, promote equity, and give the Urhobo people a rightful place in Nigeria’s federal structure. He described the proposal as “a call for fairness, efficiency, and inclusion—principles at the core of any functioning federation.”