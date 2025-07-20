Court stops Aliyu, 8 others from parading as Zamfara Assembly members

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – A High Court of Justice in Zamfara State has issued an interim order restraining Hon. Bashar Aliyu from parading himself as the Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

In a ruling delivered by Justice Muhammad Gusau, the court also barred eight others from claiming to be members of the Assembly, following a motion filed by the Zamfara State House of Assembly on June 23, 2025.

The court ruled: “That the 1st Respondent (Aliyu), by himself, including his agents, employees, officials, privies, and all those purporting to act for or on his behalf, is hereby restrained in the interim from parading himself as Speaker of the Applicant or assuming any such functions, pending the hearing and determination of motion No. ZMS/GS/M.228/2025.”

Justice Gusau further directed that: “The 2nd to 9th Respondents, by themselves or through their agents, employees, officials, privies, or anyone claiming through them, are also restrained from conducting any illegal session or passing resolutions, including any attempt to appoint a speaker, pending the determination of the said motion.”

The court granted the application as prayed, putting a legal halt to the actions of the factional group until the matter is fully heard.