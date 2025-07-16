Court orders final forfeiture of N335m, hospital, five filling stations to FG

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered a final forfeiture of several assets, including N335 million, a hospital, five filling stations, among others, to the Federal Government.

Justice Emeka Nwite gave the order after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s lawyer, Fadila Yusuf, moved the motion to that effect.

Yusuf prayed the court to grant the final order, forfeiting the property in Schedules I and II to the Federal Government, the commission having complied with all the directives of the court.

Justice Nwite, in a ruling, held that the lawyer’s application was meritorious and accordingly granted it.

“I have listened to the submission of the applicant’s counsel and reviewed the affidavits in support of the motion.

“I am of the view that this application is meritorious.

“Consequently, the application is granted as prayed,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the anti-graft agency had filed the motion on notice marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1058/2024.

The motion was brought pursuant to Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud-Related Offences Act, 2006.

The EFCC, in its affidavit in support deposed to by Tahiru Ahmed, an official in the office, averred that the forfeiture motion fell within the inherent jurisdiction of the court.

The official stated that on Aug. 13, 2024, the court made an order for interim forfeiture of the property listed in the schedules to the application.

The court had ordered the commission to publish the assets in any national daily and on its website, inviting all persons or bodies who might have an interest in the said property to show cause why they should not be finally forfeited to the Federal Government.

“The said orders of the court were complied with, and the publication was made in Punch newspapers on Sept. 4, 2024,” he stated.

Amend stated that since publication of the interim order of forfeiture, nobody had come forward to show interest in the said property.

He said it would be in the interest of justice to grant the final forfeiture application, “as no person will be prejudiced in any way.”