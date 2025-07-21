Court issues bench warrant for Rahmat over perjury, others

By Innocent Anaba

A Lagos High Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Rahmat Animashaun after she failed to appear in court on July 9, 2025, in a criminal case filed against her by the State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The trial judge, Justice Ibikunke Harrison, ordered that Rahmat be arrested and produced in court on the next adjourned date, September 29, 2025, and on every other subsequent date until otherwise directed.

The state had filed a four-count charge against her, including perjury, bringing false accusations, making false statements to public officers, and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

In Count 1, Rahmat is accused of committing perjury, contrary to Section 86 of the Lagos State Criminal Law.

The prosecution alleges that on November 4, 2022, at the Zone 2 Police Command in Onikan, Lagos, she knowingly gave false testimony intended to institute judicial proceedings against one Adewale Olatunji.

Count 2 involves the offence of bringing false accusations, in which the defendant allegedly caused Olatunji to be wrongly charged with defilement of a child and sexual assault by penetration in December 2022 — serious offences under Sections 137 and 261 of the Lagos Criminal Law.

In Count 3, she is charged with making false statements to public officers with intent to mislead, contrary to Section 96.

She is alleged to have provided false information to both officers of the Nigeria Police Zone 2 and officials from the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions, with intent to cause injury to Olatunji.

In Count 4, she is accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice, an offence under Section 97(3).

Following her non-appearance, the court directed law enforcement agencies to arrest and produce Rahmat, whose address is listed as The Orchard, 22B Onef Yesufy Abiodun Way, Oniru, Lagos.

The prosecution is being led by the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions, while the defendant is yet to enter a formal plea pending her appearance.