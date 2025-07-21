Court grants Scott Iguma bail after 3 days in custody

By Efe Onodjae

The Lagos State High Court on Monday granted bail to popular activist and influencer, Scott Iguma, three days after he was remanded over allegations of criminal defamation against a real estate company, PWAN.

Iguma’s bail comes days after the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, ordered his remand on Thursday following his arrest at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba, Lagos, over a 10-count charge bordering on alleged publication of false information and defamation.

Vanguard had reported that Scott, last week Monday, publicly accused PWAN of defrauding customers, submitting over 130 petitions from alleged victims to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and alleging that PWAN sold receipts instead of land to investors.

His arrest sparked outrage across social media, with many of his colleagues and associates, including Tunde Ednut, VeryDarkMan, Stanley Ontop, and singer Kokopee, calling out the Nigeria Police and PWAN, accusing them of attempting to silence Iguma.

PWAN’s founder, Augustine Onwumere, who reported to the police following the viral allegations, has since denied orchestrating the influencer’s arrest, stating that he only visited the police to clarify issues after seeing Iguma’s video in which he alleged that if anything happened to him, PWAN should be held responsible.

On Monday, singer Kokopee announced in a video on his page that Iguma had been granted bail, confirming that his legal team was working to perfect the conditions for his release.

“After the hearing, the judge has granted Scott Iguma bail. His legal team is currently working round the clock to ensure all bail conditions are met. One thing I must tell Nigerians is that we cannot be silent when it looks like oppression is around the corner. Injustice for one is injustice to all,” Kokopee said.

He further cautioned PWAN: “PWAN, be warned. If you say you are innocent, come forward with proof.”

When contacted to confirm the authenticity of the video announcing Iguma’s bail, the Lagos State Police spokesperson stated Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, “The matter is in court, and he ought to be arraigned today. I owe Nigerians no explanation again because it’s out of our jurisdiction.”