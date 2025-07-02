Court gives Gov Ododo’s Chief of Staff go-ahead to travel to UK for medicare

Ali Bello.

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday approved the application filed by Mr Ali Bello, the Chief of Staff (CoS) to Gov. Usman Ododo of Kogi, to travel to the United Kingdom (UK) for medical attention.



Justice Obiora Egwuatu granted the request after the motion was moved by Zakari Abbas, who appeared for Bello, and Abbas Muhammed, who represented the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), did not oppose the application.



Justice Egwuatu also granted the application filed by Bello’s co-defendant, Yakubu Adabenege, to travel to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, for the 2025 Hajj (pilgrimage), scheduled between July 28 and August 27.



When the matter was called, the EFCC’s lawyer, Muhammed, informed the court that the matter was fixed for continuation of cross-examination of the 7th prosecution witness (PW-7), Offure Achille, a staff member of Access Bank in Lokoja, Kogi.

He, however, told the court that Abubakar Aliyu, SAN, who is the lead counsel for Bello, informed him that he was attending another matter at the Supreme Court and pleaded that the trial be stood down until the afternoon.

Muhammed then said that their witness, who was in court, would not be able to return later in the day.

He, therefore, sought an adjournment.

Meanwhile, Abbas, who held the brief of Aliyu, notified the court of their pending motion, filed on May 12, on Bello’s behalf, seeking permission to travel to London in the United Kingdom for a medical check-up.

In the same vein, Nureini Jimoh, SAN, who is counsel to the 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants, reminded the court of another application filed on May 23 on Adabenege’s behalf, seeking leave to travel for the 2025 Hajj (pilgrimage).

Muhammed did not oppose the two motions.

Justice Egwuatu, in his ruling, granted both applications.

The judge, who ordered Bello to return his international passport to the court registrar on or before September 12, directed Adabenege to deposit his travel documents by August 30.

He adjourned the matter until October 13 and October 14 for the continuation of the trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the motion filed by Bello, he had sought two orders.

The Kogi CoS sought an order granting permission to travel to the London Centre for Advanced Cardiology in the UK for a series of follow-up cardiologic medical examinations and consultations with his medical consultant between July 30 and September 10.

He also sought an order releasing his international passport, which was in the custody of the deputy chief registrar of the court, to enable him to embark on the journey.

In the affidavit he deposed, Bello averred that the court had graciously permitted him to visit his cardiologist between August 1 and August 31, 2023, and that he indeed visited the hospital and returned to Nigeria on August 18.

Additionally, he mentioned that the court had also graciously permitted him to travel on three consecutive occasions, and he returned as promised.

“That on the four occasions stated above, | travelled and returned, while also returning my international passport to the deputy chief registrar of this honourable court as ordered by the court,” he said.

NAN reports that the EFCC’s witness, Achille, had, on June 17, admitted that the name of Ali Bello did not feature in any of the bank transactions in the ongoing money laundering trial.

The banker, who told the judge during a cross-examination by Bello’s counsel, Aliyu, also admitted that she had earlier given evidence that there were transfers of funds from the state’s local government areas (LGAs) accounts into three companies: Fazab Business Enterprise and Hyzman ARY Construction Limited.

She, however, told the court that the bank had not received any complaints from the LGAs, stating that the payments made were either fraudulent, unauthorised, or that they were not for services rendered by the companies.

The witness, who stated that he had no personal interest in the case, agreed that he gave testimony as part of his official assignment.

Bello is standing trial on money laundering charges involving the alleged diversion of about N3 billion belonging to the Kogi government and its local governments.

He faces 18 counts of money laundering alongside his co-defendants —Abba Adaudu, Yakubu Siyaka Adabenege, Iyada Sadat, and Rashida Bello.