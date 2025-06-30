Court discharges, acquits businessman, Ikenna, of drug-related offences

By Innocent Anaba

LAGOS—A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, has discharged and acquitted a Nigeria businessman, Nnadi Ikenna, of drug related offences made against him by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

Trial judge, Justice Deinde Dipeolu cleared the businessman of the offences, while delivering judgment in the charge brought against him.

In discharging and acquitting the businessman, Justice Dipeolu, after examining all the prosecution’s evidence as well as some of the prosecution’s witnesses, held: “The evidence of the prosecution is full of conjured evidence, which cannot secure the conviction of the defendant.”

The judge further held that the prosecution failed to link the businessman to all the offences levelled against him.

Justice Dipeolu, thereafter, pronounced that “the defendant is hereby discharged and acquitted of the two counts against him.”

The businessman, Ikenna, alongside side one Oseni Ayodeji (now a convict), were charged before the court sometimes in 2023, on a four-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful possession of 0.05 kilograms and 2.50 kilogrames of cannabis Sativa a.k.a. marijuana.

At their arraignment, the businessman was specifically charged for conspiracy and procuring one Sonuga Temitope to possess 0.50 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa, a narcotic drug similar to cocaine, LSD.

Prior to the begining of trial, the convict admitted committing the offences and pleaded guilty to the charges against him. But the businessman denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy and conspiracy, unlawful possession of 0.50 Kilogrames of Cannabis Sativa.

Upon the businessman’s not guilty plea, NDLEA commenced prosecution and called seven witnesses.

In defence, the businessman, consistently maintained his innocence and denied all the charges against him.

He also told the court that during his arrest and interrogation by the NDLEA operatives who told him that the parcel containing the drug was sent to him, he replied that the parcel did not have his name or phone number.

He also told the court that during his interrogation and when asked if he was expecting any parcel, he responded that the only parcel he is expecting was his missing luggage, adding that he did not procure the illicit drug.

Delivering judgment, Justice Dipeolu, held that there was no any nexus between the businessman and some of the witnesses called by the prosecution.

The judge further held that the prosecution was unable to prove the cases against the second defendant (Ikenna), beyond all reasonable doubt.

The court added that the evidence of the prosecution was full of conjured evidence which cannot secure the conviction of the defendant.

Justice Dipeolu, thereafter, discharged and acquitted the businessman, Ikenna of the two counts charge of conspiracy and unlawful possession of cannabis.