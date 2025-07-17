Court advises parties against tampering in $250m coastal road suit

By Henry Ojelu

LAGOS — A Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, has advised all parties in a $250 million lawsuit over the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road, against any interference with the property in dispute.

Justice Akintayo Aluko, presiding over the matter, declined to grant an interim order but advised the parties to maintain the status quo, saying there was no concrete proof before the court of any demolition at this stage.

The suit, marked FHC/L/CS/1063/25, was instituted by the Foreign Investors Network of Nigeria, a group of expatriate investors who claim ownership of Winhomes Global Services Estate, an 18.8-hectare property located at Okun-Ajah, Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos.

The plaintiffs allege that the Federal Government and its contractors diverted the road alignment through their fully developed estate without following due process.

They claim that at no time were they issued any statutory notices or demolition orders before their property was marked.

Listed as defendants in the suit are the Attorney-General of the Federation, the Minister of Works, the Controller of Works in Lagos, and Hi-Tech Construction Company Ltd.

The plaintiffs averred that their title is backed by a valid Certificate of Occupancy and a survey plan (No. BOM/3538/001B/2024/LA/TOPO), adding that any attempt to demolish the estate violates their constitutional rights under Sections 36 and 44 of the 1999 Constitution.

They are seeking a declaration that the actions of the defendants are unlawful, a restraining injunction against further interference, and $250 million in damages.

During yesterday’s proceedings, plaintiffs’ counsel, Valerian Nwadike, told the court that portions of the estate had already been demolished by the fourth defendant. He urged the court to intervene and prevent further damage.

“My Lord, the defendants are not waiting for the court’s ruling. They’ve begun demolishing the property. We are seeking urgent protection to stop further destruction,” he said.

However, Melchisedek Anselm, representing Hi-Tech Construction Ltd, denied the allegations, saying the plaintiffs presented no evidence of demolition. He noted that his client had only just been served and was still within time to respond.

Also speaking, counsel for the first to third defendants, S.A. Usman, confirmed that his clients were yet to be served with all the necessary court documents. He similarly dismissed the plaintiffs’ claims as unsubstantiated.

Ruling briefly, Justice Aluko said: “The court has a duty to protect the res (property in dispute), but at this moment, there is no proof before me that any demolition has taken place. Therefore, no preservative order will be made.”

He stressed that the immediate focus should be on ensuring all parties are properly served so that the case can proceed fairly.

The matter was adjourned to November 27, 2025, for further hear