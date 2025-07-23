Court adjourns defamation suit filed by Maharaj Ji to Oct 20

By Laolu Elijah

IBADAN— AN Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan has adjourned the hearing of a defamation suit filed by Satguru Maharaj Ji against Prophet Amos Ojo, Mr Oyeleye Oladele and his publishing firm, Ee-nuel Global Information Limited, to October 20, 2025.

The case was adjourned by the Presiding Judge, Justice J.O.S Oyediran, of Court 18, Iyaganku in Ibadan.

When the case came up on Monday, the judge noted that upon the resumption of the case on the adjourned date, a Case Management Conference, CMC, would be observed.

During the sitting of the court, the plaintiff, Satguru Maharaj Ji was represented by Mr Olasehinde Obisesan; the first defendant, Amos Ojo was represented by Mr Akinfala, while the second and third defendants were represented by Mr Ogunjobi.

While addressing the court, the first defendant’s counsel, Mr Akinfala, said his client, Amos Ojo, ought to have paid default fees for failing to respond to a notice served on them on time and promised the court that the default fees would be paid before the next sitting of the court.

Speaking with newsmen after the court sitting, Satguru Maharaj Ji’s counsel, Mr Olasehinde Obisesan, said the first defendant’s lawyer had filed a motion to regularise their outdated statement of defence.

He further stated that his client will only respond after they have cleared the default fees, as acknowledged by the court.