Court adjourns defamation case against Anambra businessman to September 24

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA — The Federal High Court in Awka, Anambra State, presided over by Justice B.M.K. Mohammed, has adjourned hearing in a defamation case involving Awka-based businessman Ikenna Ezeume to September 24, 2025.

The case, filed by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), is a two-count charge alleging that Ezeume made defamatory statements against Barrister Jideofor Okongwu, a former Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Anaocha Branch.

The adjournment followed an application by the defence counsel, A.C. Nwogbo, who informed the court that the defendant was unwell and receiving medical treatment. A medical report was tendered in court to support the application, which sought additional time for Ezeume to recover and appear for arraignment and plea.

In Charge No. FHC/AWK/107c/2025, dated May 7, 2025, and signed by police prosecution counsel A.G. Obi from the Legal Department of the Anambra State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the prosecution alleged that Ezeume published defamatory voice notes between February and March 2025 via social media.

Count One alleges that the defendant knowingly published a defamatory audio message on two WhatsApp forums—“People’s Forum” and “Enugwu Village Forum.” The message claimed that Barrister Okongwu gained admission into the Nigerian Law School through fraudulent means and was unqualified to practice law.

The prosecution contended that the statement was false, damaging to Okongwu’s reputation among members of the WhatsApp forums and the public, and placed him in fear of potential physical attack.

Count Two involves similar allegations published on the defendant’s Facebook page. The prosecution claimed Ezeume falsely stated that Okongwu also fraudulently secured admission into Delta State University, thereby questioning the legitimacy of his legal qualifications.

The charges state that these publications were knowingly false and injurious to Okongwu’s character.

The offences are said to contravene Section 24(2)(a) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 (as amended in 2024), which deals with the intentional transmission of false information that injures the reputation of others.

The matter has been adjourned to September 24, 2025, for the defendant’s formal arraignment and plea.