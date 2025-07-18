Continental Hotels wins triple honors at 2025 Hotel Managers Conference

By Jimoh Babatunde

Continental Hotels emerged as a top winner at the prestigious 2025 Hotel Managers Conference & Awards, receiving three distinguished accolades in recognition of its outstanding contributions to the hospitality industry.

Abuja Continental was honored with the Capital City Excellence in Nigeria Award, while Lagos Continental received the Timeless Elegance in Nigeria Award.

In a further demonstration of leadership excellence, Group General Manager Karl Hala was presented with the Hospitality Impact Award, recognizing his exceptional influence and dedication to the industry.

The awards ceremony, held in Lagos as part of the Hotel Managers Conference Africa, brought together leading figures from across the continent’s hospitality sector.

Mr. Olugbenga Sunday, Convener of the Hotel Managers Conference Africa and Hotel Managers Awards, praised the achievements of Continental Hotels, stating:

“These awards are a testament to the group’s unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. Continental Hotels continues to set a high standard in guest experience and service delivery across Nigeria.”

He further noted that the recognition reflects the group’s consistent performance and dedication to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences:

“The awards ceremony was a celebration of outstanding achievements in the industry. Events like this are essential in bringing together industry leaders to share knowledge, inspire growth, and recognize excellence.”

Karl Hala, Group General Manager of Continental Hotels, expressed gratitude for the recognition:

“We are honored to be acknowledged for our efforts in delivering exceptional guest experiences. These awards reflect the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We remain committed to excellence and will continue to innovate as we contribute to the growth of Nigeria’s hospitality sector.”

The Hotel Managers Conference Africa remains a premier industry event, offering a platform for hospitality professionals to collaborate, share best practices, and celebrate excellence.