Constitutional Review: 3 South West governor’s advocate for state police, others

— As Rep members holds Public hearing in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Three South West governor’s have pushed for the true federalism and creation of state police in the ongoing constitutional review process.

They include Dr Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Senator Ademola Adeleke (Osun) and Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti).

The governor’s at the South-West Centre B Public Hearing of the House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review in Akure, the Ondo state capital, declared that “the current centralized policing structure is unsustainable due to growing insecurity in the country.

Specifically, governor Aiyedatiwa advocated for a constitutional amendment to establish state police, citing the success of the Amotekun Corps in community policing, deterrence, and intelligence gathering.

Aiyedatiwa also called for a review of the revenue allocation formula, suggesting that states should receive not less than 50 percent of revenue from the federation.

According to him “Ondo State aligns with the progressive aspirations of the South-West Geo-political Zone in advocating for true federalism that reflects socio-political, cultural and economic realities of the federating units.

“This would be in tandem with true fiscal federalism where states have full control over their resources and revenues, while remitting about 40 percent of their revenues to the Federal Government.

“Still on fiscal federalism, it will serve the cause of fairness and justice to have a review of the current revenue allocation formula which is skewed in favour of the federal government.

” Ondo State is of the opinion that not less than 50 percent of revenue from the federation should be allocated to the states.”

He proposed that Section 44(3) of the Constitution be amended to remove control over minerals, mineral oils, and natural gas from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List. This, he said, would enable state governments to harness their mineral wealth for local development.

“It is an understatement that State Governments and the people experience a lot of agonies from the activities of miners, including illegal miners, quarries and others that engage in mineral exploration activities.

“This is because state governments have little or no control over this sector.

“It hinders State Governments, especially oil-rich States from harnessing their mineral wealth for local development, while illegal mining continues to flourish due to weak Federal Government oversight and poor local enforcement mechanisms.

Aiyedatiwa added that the state is not opposed to the creation of new States as requested in some of the proposed bills, but strongly oppose excising any part of its territory to merge with any new state or join an existing one.

“It is also of interest to the government and people of Ondo State that additional local governments be created in the State, just as Lagos State Local Development Council Areas (LCDAs) are being proposed for inclusion in the Constitution as fully-fledged Local Government Areas.

“In Ondo State, we have functional thirty three (33) LCDAs duly created by the State Government.

“We strongly advocate that the proposed bill be expanded and these 33 LCDAs in Ondo State be recognised as fully-fledged Local Governments in the First Schedule of the Constitution.”

The Deputy Governor of Osun state,Kolawole Adeusi, who presented the position paper of the state on behalf of Governor Ademola Adeleke highlighted the need for electoral reform, particularly, the need to reduce the cost of conducting elections in Nigeria and advocates for electronic voting.

Adeusi said that “The cost of governance is too high. Make it less attractive so that it doesn’t become a matter of life and death”.

He equally spoke on the importance of decentralizing the government.

On his part, the Ekiti State governor, Biodun Oyebanji, who was represented by the Attorney General of the state, Dayo Apata (SAN) proposed that Section 44(3) of the Constitution be amended to remove control over minerals, mineral oils, and natural gas from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List.

Earlier, Chairman of Southwest Centre B (Ondo, Osun, Ekiti) of the House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review,James Faleke, said the next step will be in alignment with the wishes of the people of Nigeria.

Faleke said that all the position papers will be meticulously scrutinize for the ultimate betterment of the country.

Other stakeholders that presented their position papers during the public hearing include the labour union, Nigeria Union of Journalists, paramilitary organizations and traditional institutions among others.