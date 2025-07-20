Constitution Review: We’ll not speak for Nigerians — House of Reps

By Gift Chapi-Odekina, Calabar

The House of Representatives has declared its commitment to a truly participatory constitution amendment process, stating it will “speak with Nigerians, not for them.”

Chairman, South-South Zonal Public Hearing in Calabar and Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, made the declaration while addressing stakeholders and citizens who gathered to submit memoranda and make oral presentations on critical national issues.

“We are your servants. We are very willing and happy that today, we are not going to speak for you. We are going to speak with you,” Chinda assured, setting the tone for what could become a historic step in Nigeria’s legislative reform process.

The session, part of the ongoing constitutional review being undertaken by the 10th National Assembly, was aimed at collecting citizens’ inputs across 12 centres nationwide – two in each geopolitical zone.

Chinda highlighted the committee’s neutrality, stating that it holds no preconceived opinions on any of the over 50 constitutional amendment proposals currently under consideration.

“The only assurance we give you is that your requests will be received, will be heard, and will be treated. The committee has no opinion so far on any of the areas,” he said.”

Chinda presented a compendium of over 60 amendment bills, already submitted by lawmakers, grouped under 13 thematic areas, including: Electoral Reforms – 12 bills targeting issues such as single-day elections, INEC appointments by the NJC, and the prevention of dual party-office holding.

Judicial Reforms: 21 bills seeking to restructure the appellate process, increase the number of justices, and ensure time-bound judicial transitions.

Legislative Reforms: Including a bill to transfer proclamation powers to the National Assembly Clerk and automatic swearing-in of elected lawmakers.

Inclusive Governance: Bills proposing reserved seats for women, youths, and persons with disabilities.

Security and Policing: Proposals to establish state police.

Devolution of Powers: 10 bills aimed at resource control, including moving minerals, water, and taxes to the concurrent list.

Traditional Institutions: A bill proposing formal constitutional recognition and advisory roles in governance and security.

Fiscal Reforms: Mandating publication of Auditor-General’s reports and fiscal accountability on borrowing.

Fundamental Human Rights: Bills that seek to abolish parading suspects and grant automatic legal force to ratified international human rights treaties.

Citizenship and Indigeneship: Including a proposal for citizenship by investment and gender-equal citizenship rights.

Local Government Autonomy: 12 bills aimed at full financial and political independence for local governments.

State and Local Government Creation: Dozens of bills and new requests are already being reviewed.

“We are aware that several requests will also come from this zone. We urge that these be submitted in a coordinated manner, and we will ensure they are transmitted to the full House,” Chinda said.