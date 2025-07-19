Constitution Review: Our constitution must be owned by Nigerians – Reps. Committee 

Mr Kingsley Chinda, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review, says it aimed at ensuring that Nigerians own their constitution by making input on its amendment.

Chinda remarked the South-South Centre B Zonal Public Hearing on the amendment of the 1999 constitution in Calabar on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the South-South Zonal centre B comprises Cross River, Rivers and Akwa Ibom states.

The chairman, who doubles as the minority leader of the House of Representatives, explained that the idea of the engagement was for the Representatives to speak with the people on their concerns on the 1999 constitution.

“We speak for the people but this period, we are speaking with the people who elected us, we want to make our constitution one that is owned by the people.

“And so we have gone to all the zones, having two centers in each zone, to talk to the people on areas they think are necessary for amendment in the constitution.

“In this Centre, we have discussed with the people of Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River and we have gotten their input, we will take it back to the parliament for further deliberations,” he noted.

He said that they expected the input of the people to be reflected in the amendment that would come out of the constitution.

He said that constitution amendment would take place twice within the tenure of the 10th Assembly and assure that between July 19 and the end of 2025, the document would be concluded and sent to state assemblies

Chinda said that they would expect the assemblies, after their deliberations, to send it back to them to kickstart the second phase of the amendment be the 10th assembly would be round up

On his part, Gov. Bassey Otu of Cross River commended the committee, noting that although it had a difficult task, its work would be historic upon completion.

Otu, represented by his deputy, Mr Peter Odey, said that legislators aim to aggregate and give legislative expression to the desires and views of Nigerians in a way that deepens the Nigerian democracy was timely.

“The decision to visit and revise the Constitution underscores the fundamental truth; like every living document, the Constitution must evolve with time because political, economic and social realities are not static.

“Some provisions from the 1999 Constitution have become less responsive to the current challenges and must be carefully reviewed in the light of our collective progress.

“As you carry-out this national assignment, I urge you to place the interest of the people at the centre of your work; let this hearing be a true platform for civic expression that upholds democratic principles.”

Otu, however, called for the inclusion of women and Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs) in government while advocating for state police to ensure better security for the nation.

NAN also reports that top on the lists of demands made during the hearing included the creation of Ogoja State from Cross River.

Others included creation of Obolo State from Akwa Ibom and the creation of two additional states, Bori and Atlantic City states from Rivers.