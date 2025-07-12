Constitution Review: Northern states demand true federalism, state police, others

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo & Ndahi Marama

As Nigeria’s ongoing constitution review gathers momentum, states across the North are pushing for sweeping reforms aimed at restructuring the nation’s political, economic, and governance systems.

From Kaduna to Kano, Borno to Adamawa, state governments, traditional leaders, civil society groups, and lawmakers have voiced strong demands for true federalism, state police, creation of new states and local governments, enhanced roles for traditional institutions, and gender-inclusive governance.

During the North West Zonal Public Hearing held at Gen. Hassan Katsina House in Kaduna, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, represented by his deputy, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, emphasised the need for a decentralised federal structure.

He called for states to have full control over their natural resources and advocated for fiscal federalism as a constitutional necessity.

“The current centralised arrangement has stifled development and alienated citizens. We must return to a system that empowers the level of government closest to the people,” Sani said. He also pressed for the establishment of state police, independence of anti-corruption agencies and the judiciary, and constitutional roles for traditional rulers.

In its submission, Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, proposed the creation of a new state from its current territory, alongside 26 new local government areas, raising its LGAs from 44 to 70.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Aminu Gwarzo, also backed restructuring, state policing, and fiscal adjustments, including reducing the federal government’s revenue allocation from 52.68% to 40%. “We support a restructured federation where states have more autonomy and traditional institutions are shielded from political manipulation,” Gwarzo said, while pushing for a National Council of Traditional Rulers and gender equity reforms to boost women’s participation in politics.

Similarly, Katsina State, represented by its Attorney General, Fadila Mohammed Dikko, echoed calls for fiscal federalism and inclusive governance. “Nigeria’s unity depends on building a system that is just, representative, and efficient,” she said, advocating for judicial, electoral, and security sector reforms.

Meanwhile, at the North East Zonal Public Hearing held at the University of Maiduguri, over 50 memoranda were received from groups across Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa.

According to Hon. Isa Ali, Chairman of the Northeast Zone B House Committee on Constitution Review, submissions ranged from state creation to reserved seats for women and LG boundary adjustments.

Key among the demands was the creation of Savannah State from Southern Borno and Amana State from Adamawa. Supporters cited population, resource management, and long-standing marginalisation as justifications.

Dr. Usman Balami, representing Hawul/Askira-Uba Federal Constituency, stated, “With 27 LGAs and the largest population in the North-East, Borno is due for a split. A smaller state allows for better governance and security.”

Similarly, Alhaji Sali Bello argued that Amana State’s creation would correct historic injustices faced by certain ethnic groups in Adamawa.

Hon. Zainab Gimba and other female leaders pushed for gender equity through reserved legislative seats, calling for three additional Senate seats and six House seats per state. They noted that with only four female Senators and 17 female House members, Nigeria lags behind countries like Rwanda and Uganda in gender representation.

Hon. Asabe Vilita Bashir, DG of the National Centre for Women Development, stated, “We are not competing with men; we are simply asking for space to contribute meaningfully. Women understand women’s issues best.”

Fair representation

At both hearings, lawmakers assured that all submissions would be fairly considered. Hon. Madaki Aliyu Sani, Chairman of the North West Sub-Committee on Constitution Review, said the House is considering 86 bills across 13 thematic areas.

“No idea is too radical, no region too remote to be heard,” he assured. His counterpart in the Northeast, Hon. Isa Ali, added, “We will do justice to the people’s demands.”