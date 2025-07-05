Constitution Review: MURIC demands Sharia Courts, Friday holiday

The Executive Director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

An Islamic human rights group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has called for constitutional amendments to establish Sharia Courts in all Southwest states of Nigeria.

MURIC also demanded that Fridays be declared public holidays in recognition of Muslim worship practices across the country.

The group’s Founder and Executive Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, presented the proposal during the South West Zonal Public Hearing on constitutional review.

Akintola, who was represented by Dr Jamiu Busari, a group leader, addressed the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution.

He said the changes would enhance inclusiveness and protect the rights of Muslims in Nigeria’s Southwest region.

“No Sharia Court currently exists in Southwestern Nigeria, where Muslims arguably form the majority.

“This contradicts the pre-colonial Yoruba experience before the advent of British rule,” Akintola said.

He urged the establishment of Sharia Courts in all Southwestern states, including Edo, due to their Muslim populations.

He also called for constitutional provisions mandating state governors to establish Sharia Courts of Appeal.

“These courts will handle Muslim matters only, ensuring non-Muslims are not affected,” he added.

Akintola also urged the National Assembly to declare Fridays as public holidays for Muslim worship.

He said, “Thursdays and Fridays were traditional weekends for Muslims in the pre-colonial period.

“Currently, Nigeria recognises Saturday and Sunday as weekends, both favouring Christians,” he said.

He claimed the weekend structure was imposed by colonial authorities, with Saturday initially a half-day.

“Saturday was later made a full day to benefit Seventh-Day Adventists under Gen. Yakubu Gowon’s regime,” he added.

Akintola argued that the current weekend arrangement excludes Muslims and lacks religious balance.

“We demand Friday be included as a recognised weekend day for Muslims,” he said.

He noted Nigeria has eight national public holidays, five of which favour Christians and only three for Muslims.

Holidays listed include Christmas, Boxing Day, New Year, Good Friday, Easter Monday, Eid-Kabir, Eid Fitr, and Maulud.

Akintola urged a constitutional amendment to make the Islamic New Year a public holiday.

He said this was already recognised in some states and should be adopted nationally.

He also called for the recognition of Islamic marriage certificates for official purposes.

“Christian marriages conducted in churches or registries are officially accepted nationwide.

“But Nikkah marriages are not recognised, creating problems for Muslim couples in formal settings,” he added.

Akintola described this as discriminatory in a democratic society.

He said, “A religious group’s marriage is officially accepted while another’s is ignored — this must change.”

Akintola proposed that Islamic marriages be granted equal legal recognition as Christian marriages.

The Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) echoed the call for judicial reforms to create Sharia Courts.

MUSWEN also proposed courts specialising in Islamic finance to support Muslim economic practices.

In response, Deputy Senate President, Sen. Jubrin Barau, gave assurances that all demands would be considered.

Barau was represented by Senate Leader, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele, at the Lagos public hearing.

He said the Senate would review all submissions and report findings to the National Assembly.

NAN reports that other organisations, including youth, student, and women groups, also made presentations.