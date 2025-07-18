Constitution review: Mbah calls for state police, rotational presidency, additional S’East state

The Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has thrown his weight behind the ongoing constitutional amendment process, urging the National Assembly to seize the opportunity to address longstanding demands for equity and inclusion, particularly in the South East region.

He specifically called for the establishment of state police, rotational presidency, and the creation of an additional state in the South East geopolitical zone.

Governor Mbah made the call on Friday evening when he received the South East Zonal Committee on Constitution Review of the House of Representatives, led by Hon. George Ozodinobi, who paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Enugu, ahead of the zonal public hearing scheduled to hold at the International Conference Centre on Saturday.

Describing the visit as both timely and symbolic, Mbah underscored Enugu’s deep-rooted legislative history, referencing the Eastern Regional House of Assembly, which began sitting in the city as far back as the 1940s.

“You truly cannot talk about the evolution of legislative activities in this country without talking about Enugu,” the governor said, adding that the current review process is a “reminder that the constitution is about the people, and for the people.”

He emphasized that the constitution remains a living document that ought to reflect the collective will and aspirations of the Nigerian people, and called on the committee to prioritize issues critical to the South East and national development.

“We believe that some items in the constitution should be looked into. For equity and inclusivity, the South East should be accorded an additional state so we can feel that sense of equity and inclusion,” he said.

Governor Mbah also advocated for the rotation of the presidency to allow all regions of the country a fair shot at the highest office in the land. “This will enable parts of the country that have felt excluded to also have that opportunity. It is a necessary step toward unity and national cohesion,” he noted.

The governor further called for affirmative action for women through the creation of additional legislative seats, stressing the need for gender inclusion and equality.

On security, he reiterated his administration’s strong stance on state police, describing it as a non-negotiable necessity in the face of Nigeria’s worsening security challenges. “If you look at the intractable security situation in the country today, you would require empowering the states to be able to address them frontally. The creation of state police is one I believe hardly any state opposes,” he declared.

Speaking earlier, the chairman of the committee commended Governor Mbah for his visionary leadership and infrastructural transformation of Enugu State.

“Your achievements are monumental. We follow what you have done in the past two years. Before now, people seemed to be running away from Enugu, but today they are running back to invest. You are walking your talk,” he said.

Hon. Ozodinobi reaffirmed the commitment of the Constitution Review Committee to capturing the genuine yearnings of Nigerians across regions.

“We are here not just for Enugu, but for the entire South East. Issues like state police, state creation, and others will be fully discussed tomorrow, and we are here to listen,” he said, adding that the public hearing would provide a platform for states in the region to make their voices heard.