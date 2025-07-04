Constitution Review: Mbah calls for creation of additional state in South East

Gov Peter Mbah of Enugu State.

Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State has called for the creation of an additional state in the South East to bring the region on par with other geopolitical zones.

Mbah also called for rotational presidency and state police to give every part of the country a sense of belonging as well as secure the nation better.

The governor made the call on Thursday in Enugu, when he received members of the Senate Committee on Constitution Amendment, who were on a courtesy visit to him at the Government House.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee members’ visit was ahead of the regional public hearing on the constitutional amendment scheduled for Friday.

According to the governor, one thing that excites us most is the idea of state policing.

“We have advocated fervently that there is need for states to create state police services, just as you have the federal police, but with defined jurisdictions and operational parameters.

“We think that this is overdue, and there is no better time for that than now, given the fragilities we have in our various communities.

“The state police will be a truly welcome development in our constitution.

“We also believe that since the Southeastis the only zone with five states in the country, this should be corrected during this process of amendment,” Mbah said.

He added that the idea of rotational presidency was important too.

According to him, we think that will give the Southeastand every other region a chance at the presidency.

“These are areas we believe are amendable, and we will be presenting our position formally in the hearing on Friday and subsequent days,” he said.

Earlier, the Senate Deputy Chief Whip and leader of the delegation, Sen. Onyekachi Nwebonyi, said the committee was in the state to get the inputs of the people of the South-East into the constitution amendment process.

“It goes without saying that the 1999 constitution has received a lot of criticism from Nigerians, including that it is the product of military dictatorship.

“Nigerians also believed that the constitution does not represent the interest of all the segments that make up Nigeria. As a result of these criticisms. There is a need to alter the constitution from time to time.

“We pray that this engagement will afford us, the people of the Southeast, the opportunity to right some wrongs as a result of the position of the 1999 constitution.

“People of the Southeast are crying foul that we are being marginalised in so many areas, particularly as it relates to the number of states, juxtaposing the same with other geopolitical zones of Nigeria,” Nwebonyi said. (NAN)