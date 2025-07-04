Constitution review: Lagos urges recognition of 37 LCDAs

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has urged the Senate committee reviewing the 1999 Constitution to recognise the state’s 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) created in 2003.

Sanwo-Olu made the call at the South-West Zonal Public Hearing on the Review of the 1999 Constitution on Friday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the public hearing provides a platform for stakeholders to contribute to the constitution review process.

The governor was represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat.

Sanwo-Olu emphasised the importance of fairness, equity, and justice in the constitution review.

He said that Lagos State deserved recognition of its local council development areas.

The governor said that the LCDAs had been functional for over two decades, serving as a vital link between the government and people at the grassroots.

“For us in Lagos State, it must be stated that we are requesting, on our invocation, the listing of our 37 local council development areas.

“They were created in 2003, about 22 years ago, with the intent of delivering the dividends of democracy to the grassroots.

“These are children that have been given birth to; they have been nurtured, and they are growing.

“It will be unfair for the nation if we do not give them the birth certificate,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said there was need for inclusiveness and equity in the constitutional review process.

He said that the voices of all Nigerians, regardless of age, gender, or geographical location, must be heard.

The governor also emphasised the need for reforms in Nigeria’s electoral and judicial systems.

He urged increased involvement of women and youths in politics as well as improved security and welfare for citizens.

He also called for state police, stating that it was necessary to protect all citizens and promote a more equitable nation.

The governor commended the committee for dedication to a transparent and inclusive process.

He encouraged all stakeholders to participate actively in the public hearing.

Sanwo-Olu said that the Lagos State Government was committed to the principles of democracy, good governance, and the rule of law.

“We will continue to support initiatives aimed at strengthening the country’s constitutional framework.

NAN reports that the event was attended by stakeholders from the South-West geopolitical zone.

They include senators, civil society organisations, traditional leaders, and community leaders. (NAN)