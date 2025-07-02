Constituents rise against Senator Chukwu’s proposed defection to APC

By Dennis Agbo

Stakeholders in the Enugu East Senatorial District have strongly opposed the planned defection of their Senator, Kelvin Chukwu, from the Labour Party to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to close aides, Senator Chukwu intends to officially announce his resignation from the Labour Party and defection to the APC on the Senate floor this week.

His planned move follows a wave of defections by Labour Party (LP) lawmakers in Enugu State to both the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Notably, two House of Representatives members from the same district, previously elected on the LP platform, defected to the APC last week.

In an open letter addressed to Senator Chukwu, a prominent stakeholder in the constituency, Prince Ozoemena Nnamani, expressed disappointment over the Senator’s decision. Nnamani reminded Chukwu that his election in 2023 was driven by public sympathy following the tragic assassination of his elder brother, Barr. Oyibo Chukwu, who was originally the LP senatorial candidate.

Nnamani argued that if the constituents had wanted an APC candidate, they would have voted for the party’s contender at the time—a princess from the influential Nkanu clan. Instead, they supported Kelvin Chukwu as a gesture of compassion and solidarity.

The letter read in part: “You were not voted into office because you were the most popular or influential candidate. You were voted out of sympathy, following the tragic death of your brother, Barr. Oyibo Chukwu, who was brutally murdered just weeks before the election.

The people chose you not because you were the strongest politician, but because they believed continuing your brother’s legacy was the most humane and honorable thing to do. That vote was a vote of grace, not entitlement.

If Enugu East had truly wanted APC, they would have voted for the then APC candidate, a respected woman and princess of Nkanu land. But we chose you and gave you a chance to prove yourself.

Instead of honoring that grace, you’ve chosen to betray it. You wore the Labour Party like a borrowed cloth, used it to win, and now discard it like it means nothing. That is not just a betrayal of a party—it is a betrayal of the people.”

The letter further criticized Senator Chukwu’s record in office, citing a lack of visible impact:

“What have we gotten in return? No proper representation in the Senate, no sponsored bills in your name, no employment opportunities for our youth, no poverty alleviation programs. Even the road leading to your house is a disgrace to your name and office.

If you truly respect the people who gave you that seat, return to the mandate. Build, empower, represent, speak, act, and deliver.

Because if you don’t, come 2027, we will not need to shout. We will simply be silent—and that silence will be louder than any campaign slogan.”