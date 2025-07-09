Confederation best for Nigeria, Igbo leaders tell Tinubu

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU — The Igbo Leaders of Thought (ILT), a prominent group of Igbo statesmen, intellectuals, and political thinkers, has urged President Bola Tinubu to embrace the call for restructuring, asserting that a confederation remains the most suitable political structure for Nigeria’s long-term unity, peace, and development.

In a statement released after a full-scale meeting held in Enugu, ILT, through its President, Prof. Elochukwu Amucheazi, and Secretary, Prof. J.C. Chukwuokolo, said Nigeria’s survival depends on bold steps toward restructuring, with confederation as the most viable option.

The group warned Tinubu against heeding advice that deviates from the ideals of national development and inclusivity, calling on him to respond to widespread agitations across the country.

“The sooner the president acts on the long-standing call for restructuring, the better for the nation,” the group stated. “We, the Igbo Leaders of Thought, believe that a confederation is the expected and most appropriate structure for Nigeria.”

The ILT raised several pressing issues requiring presidential intervention, including:

Insecurity: They condemned the escalating violence in Benue, Kebbi, Plateau, Imo, and Niger states, describing the killings as genocidal. “We plead with His Excellency to launch a full-scale campaign to stop this genocide,” the group urged.

Detention of Nnamdi Kanu: The group demanded the immediate release of the detained IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who has been in custody for over four years. “His agitation is far less acrimonious than those of Miyetti Allah and some Yoruba youth groups,” ILT argued.

Marginalization in Federal Agencies: They criticized the removal and redeployment of Igbo directors from the headquarters of INEC and JAMB, linking it to poor performance during recent elections and examinations. The group called for the removal of JAMB’s Executive Secretary and a full investigation.

Demolition of Igbo Properties in Lagos: ILT expressed concern over the “ongoing destruction” of Igbo-owned properties in Lagos, alleging illegal and politically motivated targeting. They called on the President to halt the practice in the interest of national unity.

State of Emergency in Rivers: The group opposed what it termed the “illegal proclamation” of a state of emergency in Rivers State, urging Tinubu to allow the elected governor to govern without interference and to address political tension in the state responsibly.

Chibok Girls and Boko Haram: ILT reminded the President of the unresolved case of the kidnapped Chibok schoolgirls, with many still missing after over a decade. They alleged that some top political figures may be complicit in Boko Haram’s continued operations and called for a decisive crackdown.

The group also called for urgent reform of Nigeria’s electoral laws, describing the current system as “faulty, negative in its goals, and a betrayal of national hopes.”

ILT was formerly led by the late constitutional lawyer, Prof. Ben Nwabueze, and has consistently advocated for structural reforms that reflect Nigeria’s diversity and protect the interests of marginalized regions.

“We believe President Tinubu does not hate Ndigbo, and his actions should not be misinterpreted as such. But he must act swiftly and justly to ensure a truly inclusive Nigeria,” the statement concluded.